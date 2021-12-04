“One of the biggest differences to me is …” Pundit compares leading Arsenal and Man Utd stars

Darren Bent has discussed the key difference between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Cristiano Ronaldo after both stars led their clubs differently on Thursday night.

Ronaldo was in blistering form and scored twice to help United to a 3-2 win against the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Auba was one of the worst outfield players in the game and he was anonymous for much of it.

Bent spoke about the impact of both players after the fixture and says Ronaldo has the desire and is hungrier than Auba.

He said on TalkSport: “When you look at Aubameyang and you look at Ronaldo, one of the biggest differences to me is the hunger and the desire.

“I look at Ronaldo and he is absolutely starving hungry to score goals.”

“One’s 37,” Bent added. “How old is Aubameyang, 33? I understand that.

“He’s not the greatest because of his hunger, it’s because of his ability. You can be hungry to score goals.

“But I look at Aubameyang sometimes and he’s not in the box, there’s times when he’s getting beaten by the defenders.

“Listen, his biggest attribute is his pace. So there are times when Arsenal are struggling in games, what do you have to do?

“You have to clip it over the top, just roll it down the channel and let him use his pace and get Arsenal up the pitch. It’s like he doesn’t even do that sometimes.

“As the ball went wide, he’s not in the box. At times, there have been occasions where he has carried Arsenal on his back – pre-contract.

“The cup final, the start of the following season, he carried Arsenal on his back and he was fantastic.

“That player is not the same player that you see today.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Auba has steadily been declining over the last two seasons, and it is sad to see that happen.

Arsenal has been in pleasant form defensively and midfield this season, but we lack the attackers that will do damage up front.

Our captain’s loss of form is one reason we have to invest in a new forward in the summer.