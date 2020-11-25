“One of the greatest to play the game” Arsenal pays tribute to Maradona

Argentinean football legend, Diego Armando Maradona is dead.

The former Napoli ace was arguably the best player of his generation with many regarding him as the best of all time.

He never played in the Premier League but the Gunners joined the footballing world to celebrate the absolute legend that he was.

The club posted on their Twitter page an image of the soccer icon which he took alongside Thierry Henry and Robert Pires, and they captioned it: “One of the greatest to play the game. An inspiration across the world. A huge loss to the football family. RIP, Diego” adding a love emoji.

Maradona’s talents saw him play for top teams like Barcelona and Napoli and it was at the Italian side that he truly proved his worth, but his many off-field troubles also started there.

He made 259 appearances for Napoli, scoring 115 times for the Naples side. He also won two league titles, Coppa Italia and the UEFA Cup with the Italians.

But his troubles started there when he started doing drugs, and that would affect his health for the rest of his life.

Nevertheless, he dies as an iconic figure in the world of football and generations to come will continue to hear about him.