“One of the worst decisions” Alan Shearer joins Lewis-Skelly red card debate

Alan Shearer has expressed his disbelief over the refereeing and VAR decision that saw Myles Lewis-Skelly sent off in Arsenal’s match against Wolves. The defender was penalised after a challenge in which he tripped his opponent, an offence that many believed warranted a yellow card rather than the severe punishment of a red. The decision came as a shock to most spectators, and it is one that will be discussed for some time. Shearer, who was working as a pundit for the BBC, joined the chorus of criticism, describing the decision as one of the worst he had seen in a long time.
Shearer’s astonishment was evident as he questioned the reasoning behind the decision, especially when it was backed by VAR. “As a referee, you can get it wrong on the pitch, you might see something which is incorrect,” Shearer remarked. “How on earth Darren England, the VAR, thinks that the referee has got that right and there is no need to send him to the screen is beyond me.”
The Premier League legend did not hold back in his criticism and added, “I just cannot see and work out what VAR is thinking going along with Michael Oliver’s decision. No wonder it gets criticised by so many people.”
Such decisions are often a point of contention for many fans, and Shearer’s comments reflect the frustration that Arsenal supporters, in particular, have felt throughout the season regarding controversial refereeing calls. Despite the setback of the red card, the Gunners managed to maintain their focus and push on to secure the win, which is a testament to the resilience of the team.
While it’s easy to feel aggrieved by these calls, Arsenal’s ability to overcome such adversity and secure vital points is commendable. The team deserves immense credit for their performance, as they showed the mental fortitude needed to keep their momentum going in the title race, despite the challenges they faced during the game.
I really don’t wish to join the conspiracy band wagon, however there seems to be many ‘unique’ refereeing decisions that go against us.
Things like Rice flicking ball away; Trossard red card, Martinelli double booking are just a few examples .
If there was any consistency, and other clubs had similar (or worse) offences punished accordingly too, then we wouldn’t be here now, however this seems to be happening a lot to us
A few weeks ago, a Bournemouth(?) player violently swung his elbow and luckily no contact with the opponent was made. No red card was shown. Another player from another club did the same and once again, no punishment.
To me, the intent to use his elbow – which would’ve caused significantly more damage than MLS’s trip did, should’ve been a harsher punishment/card. That elbow was violent conduct. MLS’s trip wasn’t. It was stupid. It was cynical. It was taking one for the team. A yellow card? Absolutely!! . A red? Never
The only consistency there is in the game is how consistently inconsistent they are being.
I agree with Shearer. For me, the most troubling part of Oliver’s most recent blunder is perhaps that Darren England didn’t send him to the monitor for a second look. Not a good look pardon the pun.
BB, would it surprise you to know that Mr Oliver has never changed his mind about a decision and refused to go to the monitor with regards to the Kovacic incident?
It was mentioned by the pundits on sky sports I do believe.
Oliver has always seemed to conduct things rather arrogantly even when he is officiating non-Arsenal games. The handling of the Kovacic incident was consistent with my previous perceptions of him. Assuming your statement is true with regard to him never changing a decision, that is consistent as well and not really surprising. Before the Wolves game I had actually left a comment on JA expecting “the pain, the pain” from him officiating the upcoming game as it unfortunately seems to be a good bet that it is not going to be a well officiated game and he’s seems to virtually always favor whatever team we are playing.
The officiating in the league is terrible and it’s starting to make me not even want to watch other games for which I am otherwise basically a neutral. The poor officiating simply doesn’t make since to me. These are supposed to be highly trained professionals who while not perfect should be pretty darn close. So what’s behind it? I don’t know, but given the worldwide money riding on every match one way or the other it doesn’t seem that anything can be ruled out.
I’m not even sure what the purpose of VAR is with regard to judgment calls. I would expect that it would be an opportunity for the VAR to simply allow the on field ref to take another look at an important play with better vision and either stay with the original call or change it. That would be very useful imo as it must be incredibly difficult to get many of the calls correct in real time. However, apparently the VAR system is being used to identify when the VAR official believes the on field official made an error. If that’s the case, then why not just overrule the on field ref (similar to technical offside determinations) and leave it at that as opposed to having them make a show by going to the monitor and overturning the decision (except for Oliver)?
Yes I listened to Keith Hackett, (ex PGMOL head?) who called it a ridiculous decision and also questioned why VAR didn’t suggest that Oliver have another look on the monitor. In fact every pundit, ex ref, and most opposition fans agree it wasn’t a red card, which leaves a couple of posters on here yesterday who were quite abusive to everyone else, looking very foolish today. By the way, I don’t think there is an agenda against us, it’s just pure incompetence and refs like Oliver wanting to be the big I am. I also think that VAR should be completely independent of the PGMOL and not made up of refs, current or ex, as at present it’s just a big cosy club with no one to answer to.
The MOTD coverage was very telling GB and, apart from your agenda opinion, I agree with you.
Calling people bedwetters or clowns is pointless and juvenile.
I really do believe that Mr Oliver has an agenda against The Arsenal, what other possible reason could there be for the decisions he gives against us, versus every other one?
The problem is, this latest scandal (I use the word on purpose) will gradually go away and no further action against him will be taken. Just like the previous incidents involving Martinelli, Trossard and Kovacic.
What I find galling and telling is the after effect.
We will lose Skelly for the city match (any connection?) and the newcastle second leg (any connection?).
Mr Oliver has done us up like a kipper not just in the wolves game, but those two as well.
Rather devious little man is Mr Oliver.