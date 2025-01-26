“One of the worst decisions” Alan Shearer joins Lewis-Skelly red card debate

Alan Shearer has expressed his disbelief over the refereeing and VAR decision that saw Myles Lewis-Skelly sent off in Arsenal’s match against Wolves. The defender was penalised after a challenge in which he tripped his opponent, an offence that many believed warranted a yellow card rather than the severe punishment of a red. The decision came as a shock to most spectators, and it is one that will be discussed for some time. Shearer, who was working as a pundit for the BBC, joined the chorus of criticism, describing the decision as one of the worst he had seen in a long time.

Shearer’s astonishment was evident as he questioned the reasoning behind the decision, especially when it was backed by VAR. “As a referee, you can get it wrong on the pitch, you might see something which is incorrect,” Shearer remarked. “How on earth Darren England, the VAR, thinks that the referee has got that right and there is no need to send him to the screen is beyond me.”

The Premier League legend did not hold back in his criticism and added, “I just cannot see and work out what VAR is thinking going along with Michael Oliver’s decision. No wonder it gets criticised by so many people.”

Such decisions are often a point of contention for many fans, and Shearer’s comments reflect the frustration that Arsenal supporters, in particular, have felt throughout the season regarding controversial refereeing calls. Despite the setback of the red card, the Gunners managed to maintain their focus and push on to secure the win, which is a testament to the resilience of the team.

While it’s easy to feel aggrieved by these calls, Arsenal’s ability to overcome such adversity and secure vital points is commendable. The team deserves immense credit for their performance, as they showed the mental fortitude needed to keep their momentum going in the title race, despite the challenges they faced during the game.