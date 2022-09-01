One out and another new bid for Arsenal on deadline day

Arsenal has sent Miguel Azeez on loan to UD Ibiza just before the transfer window closes.

The youngster is one of the highly rated players coming through at the Emirates and the Gunners believe he has a future at the club.

He spent the first half of last season on loan at Portsmouth, but he was recalled and completed the season with the Gunners under21s.

A report on the club’s website claims they have reached an agreement with UD Ibiza to take him on loan for the rest of this campaign.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could finally add Douglas Luiz to their squad before the transfer window closes tonight.

The Gunners have been looking to sign the Brazilian all day and have had two bids for his signature rejected by Aston Villa.

Although he has a deal that expires at the end of this season, Villa rejected the second offer worth £23m.

Sky Sport has reported an update on the situation of things with the former Manchester City man, and they claim Arsenal has submitted an improved offer worth £25m.

The Gunners believed it would be enough to secure a deal, and the report reveals Villa is considering it.

Their chances of adding him to their squad improved after Villa sealed the signing of Leander Dendoncker from Wolves.