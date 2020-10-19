One piece of good news to know on the injury front at Arsenal

Arsenal fans will be delighted to hear that Calum Chambers is close to a return to full fitness from the injury that he suffered at the end of last year.

The defender has been out since December and he hasn’t played for the club since that time.

However, it seems that fans who have been waiting for him to be back will see their man soon, according to Football London.

It claims that the defender is working his way back to full fitness and he should be back soon.

The report adds that while Chambers was expected to be back to action at the end of the year, that might happen sooner now.

This is because the defender is making good progress in his recovery, and he has even started taking part in some first-team training.

His progress has been so good that he was aiming for a return at the end of the last international break.

He will now target a new return date and it is likely to be before the end of the year.

Arsenal has become a better team since Chambers has been out and the Englishman will have to work hard to earn a place in the team again.