One player cost Arsenal €1m to start against City even though they lost the game

Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Manchester City in their last league game cost them an additional €1m for fielding one of their starters.

Mikel Arteta has been tinkering with his team in recent weeks as he looks for his best line up.

The Spaniard changed the team that beat Leeds United in their previous league game and it didn’t pay off.

When he was made the club’s manager one problem that he had to sort out first was that of the team’s defence.

He has signed some impressive defenders in the short time that he has been at the club.

He now has an abundance of options at the back and he could have started with any centre-back partnership that he wanted.

He started former Manchester City man Pablo Mari and that cost the Gunners €1m, according to Football London.

This is because the agreement that made his permanent transfer a reality states that the Gunners will pay Flamengo that fee every time he makes 10 appearances for them in the Premier League.

This will be the case until he makes 80 appearances for the club, by which time the payment will stop.