One player that could influence Atletico Madrid’s move for Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette’s summer move to Atletico Madrid could come down to one player, according to reports.

The Frenchman has been a long-term target for Atletico Madrid and the Spaniards have rekindled their interest in recent months.

He had the luxury of choosing between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in 2017 before he joined the Gunners.

He has been an important player at Arsenal since he made the move but has fallen out of favour with Mikel Arteta in recent months.

The Spaniard has preferred Eddie Nketiah to the former Lyon man, and that has opened the door for him to leave the Emirates.

A report from Spanish media outlet AS claims that the attacker is a target for Atletico and the Spaniards will make a move for him depending on the future of one player.

It claims that Diego Simeone’s side will only make a move for Lacazette if they can sort out the future of Diego Costa.

The report says: “The Madrid club is looking for the market in search of a 9, because the future of Diego Costa is not sure in Atlético and if the Spanish-Brazilian comes out, the Atletico team would have to reinforce itself with an attacking player. Everything will depend on the possible offers that come for Diego Costa.

Atlético understands that Lacazette could perform well in the Madrid team.”