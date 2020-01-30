One player that could leave Arsenal before the transfer window shuts

Dani Ceballos could leave Arsenal this week after becoming unsettled.

Arsenal may be forced to cut short the loan spell of Real Madrid midfielder, Dani Ceballos with the Spanish midfielder becoming more frustrated about his lack of playing time.

Ceballos joined Arsenal from Real Madrid on-loan last summer and he started his Gunners career very well, however, a lack of form and injury meant he lost his momentum.

When he got back from injury, Mikel Arteta had become the new manager and he has since struggled to convince his compatriot to hand him a starting berth.

He reportedly wants to fight for a place in Spain’s team to the Euros later in the year, but he knows that that won’t be possible if he doesn’t play often for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has made it clear that he has to show why he should be in the team if he wants to play, but the Athletic per Teamtalk is claiming that Ceballos believes Arteta is not clear enough about what he is expected to do in order to regain his place in the starting XI.

The report also claims that Ceballos believes that his compatriot hasn’t been entirely truthful about his fitness level.

Arteta has trusted the likes of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torriera to lead his midfield this season but Ceballos can win a place if he does well in their warm-weather training camp in Dubai.