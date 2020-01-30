One player that could leave Arsenal before the transfer window shuts

Dani Ceballos could leave Arsenal this week after becoming unsettled.
Arsenal may be forced to cut short the loan spell of Real Madrid midfielder, Dani Ceballos with the Spanish midfielder becoming more frustrated about his lack of playing time.
Ceballos joined Arsenal from Real Madrid on-loan last summer and he started his Gunners career very well, however, a lack of form and injury meant he lost his momentum.
When he got back from injury, Mikel Arteta had become the new manager and he has since struggled to convince his compatriot to hand him a starting berth.
He reportedly wants to fight for a place in Spain’s team to the Euros later in the year, but he knows that that won’t be possible if he doesn’t play often for Arsenal.
Mikel Arteta has made it clear that he has to show why he should be in the team if he wants to play, but the Athletic per Teamtalk is claiming that Ceballos believes Arteta is not clear enough about what he is expected to do in order to regain his place in the starting XI.
The report also claims that Ceballos believes that his compatriot hasn’t been entirely truthful about his fitness level.
Arteta has trusted the likes of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torriera to lead his midfield this season but Ceballos can win a place if he does well in their warm-weather training camp in Dubai.
4 Comments
I think the only reason Arteta is yet to give him a run is he prefers to give his own players the chance to build momentum, and I think it’s all in preparation for next season since Ceballos won’t be here next season. I think the only replacement we’ll need should be someone more better and consistent than Ozil. We’ll need everyone to always bring their A game next season.
Ceballos will get his chance, So far we’ve been playing only the league.
When the Europa returns, I think he’ll get his chance when Arteta begins to rotate. During that time, hr can either step up or stay down.
He’s had only one solid game anyway
I remember his very first appearance for the gunners and thinking, WOW!
Well, that was it. After that he just didn’t seem to shine any more although, Emery did have some strange process within the squad where he simply seemed to be clueless (playing the wrong formation and tactics). Maybe Ceballos should wait a bit longer to see what MA has in store first?
Glad Arteta giving game time to Arsenal players Willock and Guendouzi, and not a loan player gone in the Summer.
Arsenal comes first, glad Arteta has priorities straight.
A ce moment, il ne fallait pas le faire venir ! Je considère que CEBALLOS est un bon joueur, il doit jouer plus. Il n’est pas loin de valoir OZIL qui partira en 2021, après avoir touché ses sous. Quant aux jeunes, il faut aussi les faire jouer.