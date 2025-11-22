One stat suggests Arsenal might not keep a clean sheet against Tottenham

Arsenal takes on Tottenham this weekend as both teams aim to secure a win following a two-week international break. The Gunners have enjoyed a strong season overall and will be keen to return to winning ways after failing to beat Sunderland in their most recent match. Tottenham, meanwhile, have also performed well in the league, and the Lilywhites remain a side capable of causing Arsenal considerable problems.

The Intensity and Stakes of the North London Derby

Arsenal have consistently aimed to assert dominance in every North London derby, yet the unpredictable nature of these encounters ensures that both teams will be highly motivated to win regardless of form or circumstance. Derbies are renowned for their intensity, and players from both sides are likely to give their utmost, producing a contest that is often closely fought. The outcome can influence morale and league positioning significantly, adding further pressure on both squads. Arsenal’s home advantage may provide a slight edge, but Tottenham’s resilience and tactical discipline make them formidable opponents, particularly in high-stakes matches such as this.

Goals Expected and Defensive Challenges

One trend that appears almost inevitable when Arsenal and Tottenham meet is the occurrence of goals, suggesting that the Gunners may fail to keep a clean sheet. Arsenal have traditionally prided themselves on their defensive solidity, particularly the number of clean sheets they achieve each season. However, as reported by Arsenal Media, the fixture against Spurs ranks as the fifth-highest scoring game in Premier League history, with 190 goals recorded over 66 league meetings between the two sides. This amounts to an average of 2.9 goals per match, highlighting the attacking nature of the rivalry. The absence of Gabriel from Arsenal’s defence further compounds the challenge, with replacements needing to step up under intense pressure. Both teams will need to balance attacking intent with defensive caution as they strive to claim victory, making this North London derby another compelling and high-scoring encounter.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…