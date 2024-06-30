One thing is certain – Arsenal fans will be amazed by which players Arteta signs

Arsenal have yet to make any signings this summer. Some think that will change come July 1st, when the new fiscal year begins. Despite this, speculation about several players has come and gone in recent weeks and months.
That said, I have an interesting question: don’t you think one or two players we may end up signing could be some we haven’t even been linked with?
In January, we did not sign anyone.
But last summer, most of the players we were linked with, apart from Declan Rice, didn’t sign. The majority of our signings in summer 2023 were unexpected.
Bayern and Madrid initially seemed to be hot on Kai Havertz’s heels over his signature, but unexpectedly, he agreed to join us.
Despite the widespread expectation that Jurrien Timber would join Manchester United, reports of him joining Arsenal weren’t touched on until the transfer deal was sealed.
Initially, David Raya was the main target for both Tottenham and Bayern Munich. Interestingly, Ramsdale had just signed a new deal, and no one expected a top goalie to join, but the Brentford guy did.
During the January 2023 transfer window, Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior, and Jorginho were unexpectedly signed.
It is apparent that the general Arsenal rumours are not always correct. We’ve been following rumours, but they don’t necessarily indicate our signings. Be prepared to be amazed by the players who eventually join, as we will surely make significant additions.
Peter Rix
I’d be amazed if Arsenal sign Ivan Toney to rotate with Havertz, which could be a possibility due to his affordable price-tag and homegrown status
Yep I’m
Definitely going to be amazed 👍
Cannot wait .
Yes all the, speculation is mainly rumours at the moment We obviously are going to try and bring in a striker winger and a midfiekder possibly defensive cover too On the outgoing side dont be surprised if one of Martinelli or Trossard was sold
You are right Peter.
And that’s why I pay very little attention to all the rumours and speculations linking Arsenal with one big move or the other.
My thinking is that Arteta would be feeling he has a fairly established side that may not need any major restructuring.
Yes, there will be additions. But that will probably be after a good number of the expected outgoings may have been completed.
So we Arsenal fans may have a little bit of waiting to do before we see any significant player acquisitions this summer. And when they do come, it may not be from the large pool of players that the club has been linked with all year long.
I’d love to see Nico Williams and Richard Rios at The Emirates next season.. What signings that would be. Both really talented and cheap for the quality they possess!! COYG!!