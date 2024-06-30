One thing is certain – Arsenal fans will be amazed by which players Arteta signs

Arsenal have yet to make any signings this summer. Some think that will change come July 1st, when the new fiscal year begins. Despite this, speculation about several players has come and gone in recent weeks and months.

That said, I have an interesting question: don’t you think one or two players we may end up signing could be some we haven’t even been linked with?

In January, we did not sign anyone.

But last summer, most of the players we were linked with, apart from Declan Rice, didn’t sign. The majority of our signings in summer 2023 were unexpected.

Bayern and Madrid initially seemed to be hot on Kai Havertz’s heels over his signature, but unexpectedly, he agreed to join us.

Despite the widespread expectation that Jurrien Timber would join Manchester United, reports of him joining Arsenal weren’t touched on until the transfer deal was sealed.

Initially, David Raya was the main target for both Tottenham and Bayern Munich. Interestingly, Ramsdale had just signed a new deal, and no one expected a top goalie to join, but the Brentford guy did.

During the January 2023 transfer window, Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior, and Jorginho were unexpectedly signed.

It is apparent that the general Arsenal rumours are not always correct. We’ve been following rumours, but they don’t necessarily indicate our signings. Be prepared to be amazed by the players who eventually join, as we will surely make significant additions.

Peter Rix

