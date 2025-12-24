“One time” Pundit reacts as Arsenal dump Crystal Palace out of Carabao Cup

Glen Murray watched as Arsenal were taken all the way to penalties before eliminating Crystal Palace from the Carabao Cup last night. The match proved to be a tense and compelling affair, reflecting the difficulty many sides face when coming up against Palace in domestic competition.

Crystal Palace are widely regarded as one of the most challenging teams to encounter, and they once again demonstrated their resilience and organisation. Throughout the match, they remained stubborn and difficult to break down, frustrating Arsenal and limiting clear opportunities. When it appeared that Palace had finally been beaten, they showed remarkable determination by scoring an equaliser in added time, forcing the tie into a penalty shoot-out.

Palace Fight and Match Drama

The Eagles continued to show their fighting spirit even during the shootout. They converted seven of their eight penalties, refusing to give in despite the mounting pressure. Their performance across the entire evening was a strong statement of intent and further evidence of their current standing as one of the top clubs competing at a high level.

Both teams contributed to an exciting spectacle, providing entertainment for supporters who stayed up to watch until the final decisive moment. The match was closely contested, and the outcome remained uncertain until the very end, underlining just how evenly balanced the contest had been.

Murray Analysis and Key Moment

Arsenal ultimately emerged victorious, converting all of their penalties. While the shoot-out could easily have gone the other way, the Gunners showed composure and nerve when it mattered most. Murray reflected on the decisive moment of the match while speaking on BBC Live.

He said, “It only took Kepa one time to go the right way and it was the defining moment. The save that puts Crystal Palace out and Arsenal through to the semi-finals. Right now the Emirates is absolutely rocking.”

Murray also acknowledged Palace’s efforts, adding, “Crystal Palace will be left licking their wounds. They have given everything here tonight, but they have just come up short.”

Arsenal may feel fortunate, but their calm execution under pressure earned them progression. Palace, meanwhile, leave with pride after a performance full of effort and resolve.