Glen Murray watched as Arsenal were taken all the way to penalties before eliminating Crystal Palace from the Carabao Cup last night. The match proved to be a tense and compelling affair, reflecting the difficulty many sides face when coming up against Palace in domestic competition.
Crystal Palace are widely regarded as one of the most challenging teams to encounter, and they once again demonstrated their resilience and organisation. Throughout the match, they remained stubborn and difficult to break down, frustrating Arsenal and limiting clear opportunities. When it appeared that Palace had finally been beaten, they showed remarkable determination by scoring an equaliser in added time, forcing the tie into a penalty shoot-out.
Palace Fight and Match Drama
The Eagles continued to show their fighting spirit even during the shootout. They converted seven of their eight penalties, refusing to give in despite the mounting pressure. Their performance across the entire evening was a strong statement of intent and further evidence of their current standing as one of the top clubs competing at a high level.
Both teams contributed to an exciting spectacle, providing entertainment for supporters who stayed up to watch until the final decisive moment. The match was closely contested, and the outcome remained uncertain until the very end, underlining just how evenly balanced the contest had been.
Murray Analysis and Key Moment
Arsenal ultimately emerged victorious, converting all of their penalties. While the shoot-out could easily have gone the other way, the Gunners showed composure and nerve when it mattered most. Murray reflected on the decisive moment of the match while speaking on BBC Live.
He said, “It only took Kepa one time to go the right way and it was the defining moment. The save that puts Crystal Palace out and Arsenal through to the semi-finals. Right now the Emirates is absolutely rocking.”
Murray also acknowledged Palace’s efforts, adding, “Crystal Palace will be left licking their wounds. They have given everything here tonight, but they have just come up short.”
Arsenal may feel fortunate, but their calm execution under pressure earned them progression. Palace, meanwhile, leave with pride after a performance full of effort and resolve.
These last minute goals.are a real concern.
For me.its two fold. We simply cant convert our chances for some reason and we had plenty last night. Have not seen us get so many crosses and chances for Gyo…is that down to.him or the different players on the wing ? You would think he would have scored some.of the chances last night.
Jesus great at creating space and chances but for some reason they just don’t go in
Secondly it’s clear we are.strguggling in terms of energy . With our first choice defence and Zubamendi and Rice ahead of them we were barely letting teams have a shot let alone a goal.
Games are racking up but sounds like Gabriel back in next week or so and then White around same time and Mosquera mid Jan . If Havertz also back in next week or so that will change things as he is really good in the air and increase pressure on Gyo and Jesus to convert their chances
Anyway a very Happy Xmas to all Gunners and here’s to an amazing 2036 ! 🙏
Probably the best thing could ever happen to Arsenal, is Jesus return to life.
A complete team player, fact , Arsenal always create and average more points per match with Jesus involvement.
A very merry Christmas to all