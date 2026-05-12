One VAR call may have changed Arsenal’s history forever

What is great about sport is that the margin between success and failure can be so small.

For a brief moment in added time at the London Stadium on Sunday, all Gooners got that feeling in their stomachs when Callum Wilson put the ball in the back of the net. A West Ham equaliser would have meant the destiny of the title race was back in Manchester City’s hands. It was the definition of being so close, yet so far away.

After 36 fixtures, it is surreal that our fate might be decided by one conversation where Chris Kavanagh is advised to take another look at the Hammers’ corner. VAR has its critics, but credit to the officials for staying calm, knowing they had to get this decision correct, such was its importance at both ends of the division.

In the short term, it means the league leaders have their five-point advantage back.

Long term, I do not think it is hyperbole to claim this call might alter our club’s history.

Arsenal are finally learning how to handle pressure

Every ex-player with a winners’ medal says there is that moment in a season where you have to go away, not play great, fight and somehow find a way to leave with the points.

That is what this weekend could represent for this squad, a moment of growth.

They would not have been able to handle this occasion two years ago. Even in this campaign, we have struggled with the pressure of playing after our rivals have slipped up.

The only way you learn how to win is by winning.

The only way you find that mentality to handle pressure is by handling the pressure.

The only way you develop characters and leaders is by experiencing success.

The first time they do it, the second becomes a little bit easier to manage.

Could this become Arteta’s turning point?

It is meant to be hard. Most of the special things in the world are.

That is why on Sunday afternoon in the East End of England might become a memorable one for our players and manager.

It was a moment where they showed maturity, that they are ready to take that next step.

In years to come, when people reflect on Mikel Arteta’s career, they might look back on May 10th 2026 as the turning point.

The day Arsenal proved they could survive pressure, chaos and nerves while still getting the result that matters most, beating West Ham 1-0 and leaving with all three points.

Sometimes history changes in seconds.

Sometimes it changes through one VAR review.

Dan Smith

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