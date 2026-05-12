One VAR call may have changed Arsenal’s history forever

What is great about sport is that the margin between success and failure can be so small.
For a brief moment in added time at the London Stadium on Sunday, all Gooners got that feeling in their stomachs when Callum Wilson put the ball in the back of the net. A West Ham equaliser would have meant the destiny of the title race was back in Manchester City’s hands. It was the definition of being so close, yet so far away.
After 36 fixtures, it is surreal that our fate might be decided by one conversation where Chris Kavanagh is advised to take another look at the Hammers’ corner. VAR has its critics, but credit to the officials for staying calm, knowing they had to get this decision correct, such was its importance at both ends of the division.
In the short term, it means the league leaders have their five-point advantage back.
Long term, I do not think it is hyperbole to claim this call might alter our club’s history.
Arsenal are finally learning how to handle pressure
Every ex-player with a winners’ medal says there is that moment in a season where you have to go away, not play great, fight and somehow find a way to leave with the points.
That is what this weekend could represent for this squad, a moment of growth.
They would not have been able to handle this occasion two years ago. Even in this campaign, we have struggled with the pressure of playing after our rivals have slipped up.
The only way you learn how to win is by winning.
The only way you find that mentality to handle pressure is by handling the pressure.
The only way you develop characters and leaders is by experiencing success.
The first time they do it, the second becomes a little bit easier to manage.
Could this become Arteta’s turning point?
It is meant to be hard. Most of the special things in the world are.
That is why on Sunday afternoon in the East End of England might become a memorable one for our players and manager.
It was a moment where they showed maturity, that they are ready to take that next step.
In years to come, when people reflect on Mikel Arteta’s career, they might look back on May 10th 2026 as the turning point.
The day Arsenal proved they could survive pressure, chaos and nerves while still getting the result that matters most, beating West Ham 1-0 and leaving with all three points.
Sometimes history changes in seconds.
Sometimes it changes through one VAR review.
Dan Smith
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Can’t see Palace getting anything out of tomorrow’s clash with City, but let’s just hope the scoreline stays moderate.
Next week things get interesting.
We play Burnley on Monday. Obviously we need to everything in our powers to win. City plays Bournemouth away on Tuesday.
If Villa doesn’t win against Liverpool on this Friday, that means Bournemouth has a chance to catch up with Villa, thus fight for the last CL place! That requires Bournemouth to beat City and Nottingham.
In addition to that, City plays their FA Cup final on this Saturday, just 3 days before the away trip to Cherries.
Everything is on our hands and Burnley won’t be easy as people seem to think. I vividly remember drawing 3-3 against 20th place Southampton when we were leading the table.
DaJuhi, to add to this, City’s game against Cherries is Iraola’s last home game before moving on. He’s been a popular figure there so I am sure it’s going to be a big occasion!
We shouldn’t forget Iraola and Arteta are long term friends since 8 years old both from Basque country.
If villa win, Europa League B’mouth also may get CL spot via 6th place I think. So regardless plenty to play for.
Very interesting to see what everyone else other than West Ham and City fans are saying. It was a clear foul !
And VAR ref I am sure saw it immediately and then was checking to see if any other fouls occurred before…they didn’t as Pablo put his arm across Ray’s throat and held his left arm down. Not sure how clearer a foul that can be
And to put the matter to rest De Zerbi yesterday said it wasn’t 100% a foul…it was 200 % a foul !! Same as every other normal person
HOWEVER the PL or PGMOL really jeed to sort all this mangandling and jostling out as Arsenal getting blamed it seems exclusively for what everyone is doing
Fans are sick and tired of the diving and cheating. All commentators for years call these professional fouls. They’re not …they’re fouls and cheating
Time has come to sort out many of these things. I think a sin bin is necessary for when a defender takes one for the team. A yellow card isn’t sufficient when they pull someone down so a sim bin for 15 mins will make players think twice….
Same for standing in front of the free kick. If any player does that for even 1 second then straight off to the sin bin
These and others easy remedies and moreover Refereess enforcing the law will bring back more free flowing football which Arsenal would benefit from surely !
COYG
Well said Neil.The wider but very important issue of the scrummaging which goes on at every corner kick has to be addressed asap.Referees need help and a simple rule change which prohibits the attacking players from entering the six yard box until the corner kick is actually taken, would go some way towards alleviating the problem and prevent Keepers from being blocked or fouled.It’s not rocket science!
I wouldn’t want to be in that box once the ball got there. My thought is to not allow anyone, other than the keeper, in the box at any time until/if the defending team takes possession. I believe VAR would be able to use technology similar to what is used for the goal line in determining encroachment into the box if necessary.
It was a big big call definitely and one for the history. One thing it showed me is how the neutrals really hate Arsenal, a lot of them crying inconsistency about a correct decision. A lot of people bringing out how Arsenal have been scoring from setplays, but officials stuck with the job at hand and refereed that particular incident. Credit to the officials
The only people who think this was the incorrect decision are those who don’t want Arsenal to win the league, period. Carra said this as well, and I am glad that pundits with wider reach are stating the same. It mustn’t be this event that “turned our fate”, or “got us the PL”. Because that is exactly not what it was. It was purely a disallowed goal.
Those with the argument that, “if you look for 5 minutes, you will find something”, I think England saw that first/second time. But it’s a big decision so you have to be sure. If England took less than a minute to make a decision, would the same people be saying he didn’t look at it properly? Perhaps so.
great MA ,however \, sadly to say, some players are not there yet ‘ mentally’ .Yes ,they will get there with the help of a great man,MA .
1 Why I only point to MA; Hes the man they we fans, club owners and players depend on and to hell with his sleepless nights. He must plan and get and see that the execution gets done.
2 The group deserve the comeback and our biggest slump was Wolves.
# I am sad that Im unable to be at the last game to be part p
of seeing the trophy of a very nerve racking April
Based on our inability to score two open-play goals against the relegating Hammers, I think we’ll struggle to score against PSG
We would most likely win EPL after a 22-year drought, because Burnley have been relegated and Palace will have to conserve their energy for the Conference League final
But I believe we can only hope to catch PSG on the break, instead of dominating them in Budapest
Raya will need a better protection in our defending set-pieces, because we can’t always rely on VAR
GAI, yes we are struggling to to score, but on the other end we are “struggling” to concede…
So the game against PSG could be a cagey affair, and yes I am bo no means saying we are favourites, but if we can frustrate them defensively you never know.
Ultra defensive team can win in major final sometimes, based on the Greeks’ heroics in Euro 2004 final against Portugal
Arteta might have deciphered Enrique’s tactics after having lost twice against PSG last season
PSG still rely on the same highly skilled three attackers, so our players should’ve been familiar with their tricks
After my grandma passed away yesterday I just had a huge perspective shift. Football is just a stupid game.
Wasting energy on haters, hating on Arsenal is something I am not going to do. If the rivals are crying means we’re doing something right. Every team who has won titles has had VAR decisions go their way. Rodri handballing against Everton, MacAlister kicked in the face last minute penalty denied, which would’ve cost City points in the title race. United had Howard Webb as their 12th man back in the day. No need to go looking for more. Let them cry. There are ultimately more important things than football.
Sorry for your loss Konstantin. Yesterday was the anniversary of my father’s passing many years ago. These things do remind us of what’s truly important as life carries on.
Sorry to hear Konstantin.
I am relatively young and don’t have any Grandparents walking this earth anymore, I know the feeling all too well.
Sorry for you’re loss Konstantin,
April this year is 5 years since my lovely Father passed away. I miss him just as much now as then, and always will.
I’m sure you’ve got lots of great memory’s regarding you’re Granma. Hold onto them thoughts.
Once again my condolences.
Sorry to hear of your loss Konstantin.
I am sure she must have given memories that will last a lifetime. Keep strong.
Thank you for sharing and sorry for your loss. Family first.
@Konstantin
My condolences Gooner. 🙏🏾
Konstantin, sorry to hear the sad news on the passing of your Grandma. This year it will be 37 years since my dear old dad died. He was an Arsenal fan, following in the footsteps of his dad. Thankfully my dad lived to see us win the League at Anfield.
May your Grandma RIEP.
Throughout the season there has been some big calls as well as swings and roundabouts. However, this will be the one remembered of course. There is no doubt that all this grappling in the box will be addressed for next season. Probably will mean lots of penalties in the first games to try and set the tone for the rest of the season.