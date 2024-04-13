One very big advantage Arsenal have over Aston Villa this weekend

Arsenal have one great advantage before their outing against Aston Villa

Arsenal head into the weekend clash with their former manager Unai Emery’s team Aston Villa after drawing 2-2 with German giants Bayern Munich.

That places the Gunners in contention of qualifying for the next round of the prestigious competition as well as lifting the Premier League title.

A win at the Emirates on Sunday will ensure that Mikel Arteta’s side will not be dethroned from top of the table for one more week atleast.

And the North London side have one major advantage over their rivals ahead of this exciting clash in the heart of London.

Aston Villa going full strength in the Conference League. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/AH5BegOwvp — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) April 11, 2024

The Villans had a Thursday night fixture against France’s LOSC where they came out as 2-1 winners. Emery surprisingly went with his best 11 arguably.

Given that the Birmingham based club only have two full days to prepare for the Arsenal tie as compared to the five that their opponents got might turn out to be a huge disadvantage.

But it goes without saying that the match won’t be anywhere close to a walk in the park for the Gunners. Aston Villa have been one of the better sides in the Premier League this term and there is no question that getting three points from Emery’s team would be tough.

Villa have been lethal in front of the goal scoring 66 goals, the fourth highest in the league.

They also boast a player in Ollie Watkins who has been on fire this term, scoring 18 goals and assisting 10.

Shutting them down completely will be like stopping a bear from eating fish. You’re just going to have a difficult time.

