One way or another football will find a way to get back on track

There is only one cold hard fact that no one can argue about when it comes to football, no one has a clue when it will return.

That apart, everyone and their uncle has an opinion on what will happen next, will the season be cancelled? Will Liverpool be named champions? Would Arsenal get Man City’s spot in the Champions League if the season is declared null and void? And so much more.

There is a strong possibility of legal action no matter what decision is made, there will be financial implications and the integrity of this season has to have surely been compromised now.

It is going to get messy, clubs and players reputations are taking hits right now over the issue of players wages and the likes of Tottenham furloughing their staff.

Sponsors will not just walk away and accept games played behind closed doors or squashed together so brand penetration is affected, TV companies will enforce their terms and conditions I am sure and on it goes.

There is going to be huge fallout but I will make this one prediction, football will find a way to get back on track.

It will not happen overnight, it could take years but it will sort itself out and this season will soon be a memory.

There will be some serious collateral damage I am sure, not every club will survive, we will have seen some footballers play for the last time but I am as confident as I can be that in a couple of years time we will confine this period to the history folder.