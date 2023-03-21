One young Arsenal women’s fan inspired by Beth Mead to help raise money for her Mum’s charity

Beth Mead inspired by fans walking 100km for Ovarian Cancer Action ‘Walk in her Name’ by Michelle

In February Arsenal Women & Lioness star Beth Mead announced that she had become Captain of the Ovarian Cancer UK’s Walk in Her Name initiative in March and asked fans and supporters to walk 100km in support of women, including her mum, who have lost their lives to the disease.

Due to injury Beth is unable to do the 100km walk herself but encouraged fans and supporters to walk for her and boy have they, with over £100,000 already being raised by 10th March!

Watch Beth’s message in her official tweet below and read on about one young fan, of many, who are answering Beth’s call to action and have put their walking boots on this month..

We’re halfway through @OvarianCancerUK’s #WalkInHerName. How are you getting on? Racking up the km’s? Keep going, you can do it – every step you take honours these amazing women. Every penny you raise is helping save lives https://t.co/lYz7COnD1W

Thank you for everything! #OCA 🚶🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Hlydi2iobQ — Beth Mead (@bmeado9) March 17, 2023

One young football fan, 11 year old Ellie, took on the challenge of walking 100km though March, with her Mum Niamh. Playing football from the age of 4, Ellie captains her school team as well as playing for Brent & Watford U12s. Ellie, who turned 11 recently, put £100 of her own birthday money towards the cause and has raised £1,208 and walked 64km in March already. You can support Ellie and her Mum in their fund-raising at this just giving link.

Ellie attends Arsenal matches in all kinds of weather and is a big fan of Ireland captain Katie McCabe. The Ireland skipper gave Ellie her Arsenal shirt following their 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Chelsea at Kingsmeadow, with Ellie returning the favour by giving McCabe her Ireland flag for the post-game celebrations at Selhurst Park when Arsenal beat Chelsea 3-1 in the Conti Cup Final, with Ellie’s Mum telling irishworld.com “Ellie brings that flag to every game and Katie always acknowledges her”

Another one of life’s magic moment’s for Ellie was getting her photo taken with Beth Mead & Lotte Wubben-Moy at Emirates Stadium, which you can see in the official Arsenal tweet below.

What it’s all about. Inspiring a generation. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lZ5za31e6h — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) August 28, 2022

Good luck to everyone taking part in the 100km walk for Ovarian Cancer Action ‘Walk in her Name’ and well done in all you have achieved so far!

Beth Mead is an inspiration to us all but each and every one of you are inspiring her right now..

Michelle Maxwell

Manuela Zinsberger discusses Arsenal Women’s clash with Bayern Munich

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….