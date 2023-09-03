Only 4 weeks until the WSL opening games! Who will Eidevall field against Liverpool? by Michelle

I know there’s the UEFA Women’s Champions League qualification Arsenal women have to fight for over the next few weeks; I hope they’ll clinch a spot in it.

With that said, on 1st October, the WSL campaign kicks off with Arsenal hosting Liverpool at the Emirates.

In a much anticipated WSL campaign where the Gooners will be hoping their women’s team ends their league title drought, Arsenal need a bright start to the season, and to do so, a win versus Liverpool is a must. Let us not forget that league-winners Chelsea met Liverpool in their 1st game of the 2022-23 season, and suffered a shock 2-1 defeat, albeit away at Anfield.. Arsenal Women v Liverpool will be staged at Emirates Stadium – with over 35,000 tickets sold already!

With quality new signings defender Amanda Ilestedt, winger Cloe Lacasse, striker Alessia Russo, and defender Laia Codina (plus the others who are likely to be signed before deadline day on 14th September) and players slowly returning from injuries, Arsenal women have a stronger squad.

Even so, Eidevall will need to field his strongest line-up ever, which leads to me asking: What’s the best line-up Eidevall can field in that game?

If I were the Arsenal boss, I’d start Sabrina D’Angelo in goal (that’s if Mary Earps doesn’t join from Man United), Steph Catley at left-back, Laia Codina as the left-sided central defender, Amanda Ilestedt as the right-sided central defender, Noelle Maritz at right-back, Lia Walti and Kim Little at central midfield, Frida Maanum as the attacking midfielder; Caitlin Foord as the left winger; Beth Mead as the right winger; and Alessia Russo as the striker.

I know you may have one or two issues with my predicted Arsenal Women line-up; well, you can correct me with your own line-up in the comments section below. Let’s have some debate as we build up to seeing our Gunners, new and existing, on the pitch!

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

