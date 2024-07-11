Only Chelsea has a bigger net spend than Arsenal since 2020

Arsenal has been improving every season since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager, and it has now been revealed that they have also been spending a significant amount of money to achieve this progress.

The Gunners remain one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, but they have not won the league title since 2004.

They aimed to end that drought in the last campaign and were close to achieving this, but lost the title on the last day of the season.

Money is a key factor in finding success and progress in English football, and Arsenal has been splashing the cash since Arteta took over as manager.

A report on Football365 reveals that while Chelsea has had more net spending than the Gunners since 2020, Arsenal has also been a major spender. Chelsea’s net spending stands at £-731.7 million, while Arsenal’s net spend is £-477.25 million. This is more than double Manchester City’s net spend of £-214.04 million during the same period, with City not even ranking third on the list.

Arsenal is expected to continue spending, and they are likely to invest in at least a new striker this summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Spending money is important to finding success in the Premier League, and we have done well in that area so far.

As we spend, we can see our team making progress, which should encourage our owners to spend more in the coming seasons.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…