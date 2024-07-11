Only Chelsea has a bigger net spend than Arsenal since 2020

Arsenal has been improving every season since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager, and it has now been revealed that they have also been spending a significant amount of money to achieve this progress.
The Gunners remain one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, but they have not won the league title since 2004.
They aimed to end that drought in the last campaign and were close to achieving this, but lost the title on the last day of the season.
Money is a key factor in finding success and progress in English football, and Arsenal has been splashing the cash since Arteta took over as manager.
A report on Football365 reveals that while Chelsea has had more net spending than the Gunners since 2020, Arsenal has also been a major spender. Chelsea’s net spending stands at £-731.7 million, while Arsenal’s net spend is £-477.25 million. This is more than double Manchester City’s net spend of £-214.04 million during the same period, with City not even ranking third on the list.
Arsenal is expected to continue spending, and they are likely to invest in at least a new striker this summer.
Spending money is important to finding success in the Premier League, and we have done well in that area so far.
As we spend, we can see our team making progress, which should encourage our owners to spend more in the coming seasons.
Arteta is rapidly turning Arsenal into a ‘squandermemia’ club! The worst is that you cannot see the impact of most of those his ‘ midtable’ purchases. Imagine Saville refusing to include buying option on Lokonga even when the club reduced it to 12m pounds, on a player we spent over 17m pounds on. The same story with Kiwior. I don’t think clubs are even saying anything about Vieira. Trossard and Jorginho were dropped after one or two games at Euro.
Players that are still the bedrock of Arsenal are those he inherited like Saka , Saliba and Martinelli or those he initially refused there entrant like Partey.
Arsenal has to be very careful with Arteta before we face the anger of FFP.
Exactly, most of the Arteta and Edus signings have not worked out, and massively overpriced.
Others clubs have recognised this incompetence and are treating us like Man United. “Arsenal tax” is definitely a thing now.
We also cannot sell, just like United.
Spending like there’s no tomorrow and finishing second is not success, that’s the definition of failure. We have to question their competence at some point
I believe that this is what many of us have been saying since we finished 5th.
Nothing wrong with buying success, as city115, chelsea, united and pool have been doing it for years of course.
But we need to recognise that we are now part of that group and understand how the club has changed since MA became manager and Mr Kronkie decided to back him to the hilt with his money.
The hypocrisy in humanity baffles me stupendously. One of the reasons why I seldom comment. Always complaining even when it’s
unjustifiable. Mikel Arteta is not without faults, yes. But he’s done reasonably well considering we are his first job as a manager and the declining state of the club in terms of results, recruitment and player sales. Most of those problems have seen improvements and shows signs of further advancement. I now enjoy watching my Arsenal play and they fill me with more optimism for the future when compared to recent years. Do I expect more? Yes. But to act like MA has done little or nothing to aid our success is lying to yourself because of a subconscious bias. And some some are so good at lying to themselves.