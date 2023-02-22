Arsenal looking to bounce back against Chelsea in Women’s FA Cup on Sunday

Only days until Chelsea v Arsenal in Vitality Women’s FA Cup 5th round clash by Michelle

International break is almost over and as the Arsenal Women return from international duty, from various corners of the globe, they are straight into action this weekend as they head to Kingsmeadow to face Chelsea in the Vitality FA Women’s Cup 5th round, on Sunday 26th February 14:00 kick-off UK.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea joined the tournament in the 4th round, with both being given a bye to this round due to both teams participation in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Arsenal & Chelsea last met on 15th January 2023. Arsenal dominated that game taking the lead in the 2nd half with a spot kick from Captain Kim Little but a goal from Sam Kerr in the final minutes of the game meant that both teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. See highlights below.

In 2023 to date Jonas Eidevall’s side have failed to register a single win in the Women’s Super League, having drawn 1-1 with Chelsea, then 0-0 with West Ham, before being beaten 2-1 by Manchester City. Arsenal currently sit 4th in the WSL with Chelsea sitting 2nd only one point below Manchester United (and Chelsea have a game in hand over Man United).

Form tells us that Chelsea will be the favourites in this upcoming clash but you can never write-off our Gunners, especially as we dominated in our last meeting. Hopefully they come back from international break in good shape and ready to take on the Blues..

Do you think our Gunners can do it? My biggest worry is Chelsea’s choice of top-class goalscorers vs Arsenal’s fairy empty box after the loss of Mead & Miedema to ACL injuries..

