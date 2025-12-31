Only five players had more Premier League goal involvement than Trossard in 2025

Leandro Trossard has enjoyed an outstanding year, a run of form that explains why Mikel Arteta continues to regard him as one of Arsenal’s most important players. The Belgian attacker is viewed as an ideal fit for Arteta’s tactical system, and he has continued to receive regular game time despite the club adding new attacking options to the squad.

Since arriving at the Emirates, Trossard has consistently delivered strong performances across several seasons. His influence and reliability were recognised in the summer when Arsenal offered him a new contract. The deal included a pay rise, reflecting the club’s appreciation of his contribution and the high level he has maintained during his time in north London.

The attacker has carried that form into the current campaign, and as 2025 draws to a close, his statistics underline just how effective he has been. In a squad packed with high-profile talent, few would have predicted that Trossard would emerge as one of Arsenal’s standout performers over the calendar year.

Consistency Rewarded at the Emirates

Arsenal boasts several elite players across their attacking line, yet Trossard has quietly delivered consistent output while adapting to different roles when required. His intelligence, movement, and composure in front of the goal have made him a dependable option in both starting and rotational roles.

That adaptability has been crucial as Arsenal have navigated a demanding schedule. Trossard’s ability to contribute goals and assists without dominating headlines has allowed the team to maintain balance and unpredictability in attack, qualities Arteta values highly.

Impressive Numbers Among Elite Company

Statistical analysis further highlights Trossard’s impact. Sky Sports analysis shared by Nick Wright shows that only Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, and Antoine Semenyo recorded more goal involvements in the Premier League than Trossard during the calendar year.

Across 35 league appearances, Trossard scored ten goals and provided nine assists, figures that place him ahead of every other Arsenal attacker over the same period. These numbers underline his efficiency and importance, even within a squad filled with attacking quality.

As Arsenal continue to push for major honours, Trossard’s form and reliability remain invaluable. His performances this year have reinforced his status as a key figure at the Emirates and justified the club’s faith in rewarding him with a new contract.