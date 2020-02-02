Only lack of time finding a replacement stopped Arsenal offloading Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil could have left Arsenal last month but the club reluctantly blocked the deal.
It is being reported that Mesut Ozil was on the verge of leaving the Emirates last month but due to lack of time finding a replacement, Arsenal had little choice but to turn the offer down.
The Daily Mirror is claiming that an unnamed club from Qatar came in and was prepared to take on the Germans huge wage. It is further being reported that Ozil was prepared to leave and Arsenal was also on board.
However, because the offer came in on deadline day it left the Gunners almost no time to find a suitable replacement.
There were players that Arsenal did consider as a replacement for the 30-year-old, Dani Olmo and Yannick Carrasco, however, the timing of the offer for Ozil was so late in the day that those two players had already found alternative clubs.
Now, it has to be noted that this has come from the Mirror, hardly the most truthful tabloid out there and so one has to take all this with a pinch of salt.
But I have to say it would have made sense. Qatar has the money to foot Ozil’s wage and they are actively seeking to attract high profile players before the 2022 world cup, it is a country that would suit the playmaker and at the same time while Arsenal would probably welcome the player’s departure they would need a replacement.
If this is true it does tell me one thing, Ozil could easily be jettisoned in the summer. You have to think that the Qatari’s would maintain their interest in such a high profile player, especially a Muslim one and the chances are very high that Arsenal would still be keen on seeing him gone.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
I doubt it to be true, I think all would have jumped at the offer of Ozil moving on. He has been good under Arteta but still easily replaceable imo.
Moving ozil woulda meant more game time for the likes of Martinelli, Willock and others
What IF it was true?
A player nearer the end of his career than the beginning
Huge salary that could be matched by Qatar and all the other reasons mentioned in the article
You would have to ask why the ‘offer’ was made on deadline day. A bit fishy to me
They must be thinking he may be leaving be leaving in the summer, but I guess they were willing to pay him his £350,000 a week till then. To carry him to the end of his contract would be mutchos stupid. I think they should have got him off our books. It seems it was Arteta’s superiors who laid down the law. If we would have freed that cash up we would be looking at three signings in the summer window. We now have the danger of this financial drain for longer than we need. We should have sold him. Stupid.
I think pepe will do better in ozil’s role as pepe lack the pace for the wings but can certainly cause problems to opponents in the midfield behind the striker.
So, the board are ‘tight’… we have no money to spend… yet we’re paying Ozil, yes that player who contributes ‘nothing’ that obscene amount of money each week… surely we’d ‘offload’ him at any given opportunity? I keep reading on here that there are plenty of others who could take his place, play better and contribute more, a lot more…. my take on it? A load of codswallop…