Only lack of time finding a replacement stopped Arsenal offloading Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil could have left Arsenal last month but the club reluctantly blocked the deal.

It is being reported that Mesut Ozil was on the verge of leaving the Emirates last month but due to lack of time finding a replacement, Arsenal had little choice but to turn the offer down.

The Daily Mirror is claiming that an unnamed club from Qatar came in and was prepared to take on the Germans huge wage. It is further being reported that Ozil was prepared to leave and Arsenal was also on board.

However, because the offer came in on deadline day it left the Gunners almost no time to find a suitable replacement.

There were players that Arsenal did consider as a replacement for the 30-year-old, Dani Olmo and Yannick Carrasco, however, the timing of the offer for Ozil was so late in the day that those two players had already found alternative clubs.

Now, it has to be noted that this has come from the Mirror, hardly the most truthful tabloid out there and so one has to take all this with a pinch of salt.

But I have to say it would have made sense. Qatar has the money to foot Ozil’s wage and they are actively seeking to attract high profile players before the 2022 world cup, it is a country that would suit the playmaker and at the same time while Arsenal would probably welcome the player’s departure they would need a replacement.

If this is true it does tell me one thing, Ozil could easily be jettisoned in the summer. You have to think that the Qatari’s would maintain their interest in such a high profile player, especially a Muslim one and the chances are very high that Arsenal would still be keen on seeing him gone.