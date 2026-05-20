Only Mourinho has won the Premier League title at a younger age than Arteta

Mikel Arteta has become the second-youngest manager in history to win the Premier League after leading Arsenal to success this season, with the Gunners confirmed as champions with one game still left to play in the campaign.

Arsenal did not need to take to the pitch to secure the title, as Manchester City failed to defeat Bournemouth, officially crowning Arsenal champions and sparking celebrations among Arsenal supporters after an outstanding league campaign.

The Gunners are now hoping to add further success by winning the Champions League as well, which would complete a remarkable season for the club under Arteta’s leadership and further strengthen their position among Europe’s elite teams.

Arteta’s transformation at Arsenal

At the end of 2019, Arsenal appointed Arteta as their manager, a decision that initially surprised and frustrated sections of the fanbase because he had limited managerial experience and had only worked as an assistant coach to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Despite those early doubts, Arteta quickly changed the culture at Arsenal and transformed the team into one capable of consistently competing for major honours both domestically and in European competitions over recent seasons.

His tactical approach, squad management and focus on discipline have played a major role in Arsenal becoming one of the strongest and most consistent teams in England during the current campaign.

Historic managerial achievement

As reported by Arsenal Media, Arteta secured the Premier League title at the age of 44 years and 54 days, making him the second youngest manager to achieve the feat in English top flight history.

Jose Mourinho remains the youngest manager to win the Premier League after securing the title at 42 years and 94 days, while Kenny Dalglish follows behind Arteta after winning the 1994 and 1995 title at the age of 44 years and 71 days.

The achievement further highlights the progress Arsenal have made under Arteta and reinforces the belief that the club could continue competing for major honours in the coming years under his management.

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