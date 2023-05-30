Only one Arsenal star is good enough for the Team of the Season

Martin Odegaard has been named as the only Arsenal player to make the Sofascore Team of the Season based on his overall ratings in the 2022/2023 campaign.

The midfielder stood out as one of the club’s most impressive players in a season where many of them performed well.

Odegaard’s excellent form justified his appointment as team captain by Mikel Arteta and he is expected to have a long-term future at the Emirates.

Sofascore, known for its matchday ratings, recognised Odegaard’s consistent performances, resulting in his inclusion in their Team of the Season.

According to The Daily Mail, which collated Sofascore’s ratings, Odegaard’s average rating of 7.35 points surpassed that of Manchester City’s Jack Grealish.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard is our best player in the 2022/2023 campaign and it is clear to see he was one of the best players in the just-concluded season.

The Norwegian is not the most vocal on the pitch, but his influence in our matches cannot be understated.

He remains one of the best men for the job in the country and we hope he is this consistent in the next campaign.

