Only one club offered fewer minutes to teenagers in the Premier League than Arsenal

Arsenal prides itself on grooming youngsters, which has made their academy one of the best in the world.
Several stars, including Cesc Fabregas and Bukayo Saka, came through the ranks at the Emirates and earned first-team chances as teenagers.
Mikel Arteta continued that culture when he gave Ethan Nwaneri his debut at age 15, and the Spaniard is generally considered a youth-friendly manager.
However, he was unable to convince Chido Obi Martin to sign a new deal, and a new report revealed why the striker had likely left, which was game time.
Opta via the Daily Mail has computed the number of minutes teenagers earned at every Premier League club last season, and only Tottenham offered fewer minutes to teenage stars than Arsenal.
In the Premier League, the Lilywhites gave players under 20 just seven minutes in total, while Arsenal gave teenage stars just 13 minutes in total.
Obi Martin is joining Manchester United, and it is easy to see why. The Red Devils offered teenagers the most minutes in the Premier League last season, with 4,919 minutes.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We need to start trusting teenage stars more. Otherwise, we will continue to lose our best talents.
They watch how we promote youngsters, and that determines whether they will sign professional forms with us or not.
There was also only one club that finished above Arsenal in the table last season. Oh geez, I’ve done it now.
A bit of a skewed article really as obviously apart from City all the other teams giving more minutes to teenagers finished below us, which kind of tells a story!
This is not good, 13 minutes only. Surely we can do better
Man U gave most minutes and finished 8th 🤔.
“ the Spaniard is generally considered a youth-friendly manager.”
Good one 😂
A team that wants to win the EPL needs to have players that are a sure thing. So if the teenager is like Messi or Rooney or Pele when they were teenagers then absolutely, stick ’em in. Otherwise selecting teenagers for the first team isn’t really an essential criteria at this stage of Arsenal’s project. If they’re good enough, then they’re old enough. But only if they’re definitely good enough.
I second someone who said, teams that gave the teenagers much time were below us. ( Arsenal….)
So why do we!!!???
I never really sure about these rather obscure stats. Presumably, the Arsenal coaching staff just didn’t think that it was advisable to bring on teenagers in particular games for a variety of reasons.
There is this idea around, a false one in my opinion, that suggests it’s almost mandatory to “bring on a youngster”. It’s great if there are any “ready” – and obviously Utd’s staff think they have several who are – but clearly Arsenal’s don’t.
You read the comments and realize why progress has been so hard to achieve. We, as fans, have become sycophants of individuals—Arteta in this case—over the team. How can we be content that all teams who gave teenagers more minutes than us finished below us, yet still believe in the “phased progress project”? If the project did not require nurturing players, then why did it need to take five years? We could have simply bought experienced players and won the league in the first phase. It’s hypocritical to claim we are building a long-term project and then be satisfied that our teenagers played only 13 minutes in an entire season. While I celebrate the progress we have made as a club, I wish we gave more opportunities to our teenagers and developed more talent from within. We don’t have to risk the league for this; there’s the FA Cup and Carabao Cup for that. A good coach should be able to use a mix of Arsenal’s youth and experienced players to advance in both competitions without jeopardizing the league.
We could have at least given the youngsters more playing time in the lesser cup matches. Just saying..,🤔
Maybe we did. The stats are gathered from the league, without taking into account the others cups.
Nonetheless I still agree that we should be giving more chances to the youth. I think it’s in the club’s DNA and we can’t neglect that. Too many subs were used for players like Elneny and Cedric for example, which could have gone to Lewis-Skelly and Walter’s to name a few
This does not look good and i can’t see that improving any time soon, having been scold not to use my favorite term.