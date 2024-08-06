Only one club offered fewer minutes to teenagers in the Premier League than Arsenal

Arsenal prides itself on grooming youngsters, which has made their academy one of the best in the world.

Several stars, including Cesc Fabregas and Bukayo Saka, came through the ranks at the Emirates and earned first-team chances as teenagers.

Mikel Arteta continued that culture when he gave Ethan Nwaneri his debut at age 15, and the Spaniard is generally considered a youth-friendly manager.

However, he was unable to convince Chido Obi Martin to sign a new deal, and a new report revealed why the striker had likely left, which was game time.

Opta via the Daily Mail has computed the number of minutes teenagers earned at every Premier League club last season, and only Tottenham offered fewer minutes to teenage stars than Arsenal.

In the Premier League, the Lilywhites gave players under 20 just seven minutes in total, while Arsenal gave teenage stars just 13 minutes in total.

Obi Martin is joining Manchester United, and it is easy to see why. The Red Devils offered teenagers the most minutes in the Premier League last season, with 4,919 minutes.

We need to start trusting teenage stars more. Otherwise, we will continue to lose our best talents.

They watch how we promote youngsters, and that determines whether they will sign professional forms with us or not.

