Only one Gunner makes Mesut Ozil’s Dream Team

These days, Mesut Ozil isn’t one of the best players to talk about and he is in the news for more wrong reasons than right ones.

However, it cannot be taken away from him that he was once one of the most talented players of his generation.

His talent has seen him play for a top team like Real Madrid and also won top competitions, including the World cup.

He hasn’t been at his brilliant best over the past few seasons which is understandable because he isn’t getting any younger.

The German is in the final year of his current deal at the Emirates and Arsenal will probably be his last top European team before he retires.

He has been frozen out of the team and hasn’t played a competitive game since March, but he remains close to the Arsenal fans.

One way that he stays close is through his social media activity. He recently conducted a Q&A session for his fans on Twitter and he was asked a number of questions.

One fan asked the German to name his dream starting XI and he named just one former Arsenal man in the team.

Having played alongside top names like Pierre-Emerick AUbamayeng and Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal, he named only Santi Cazorla from Arsenal in his dream starting XI.