Only this player is fit to be Arsenal’s next captain declares pundit

Former West Ham man, Frank McAvennie is convinced Kieran Tierney is by far the best choice to become the next Arsenal captain.

The Gunners need a new skipper after taking the armband off Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon striker is the second player in three seasons to be removed as the club’s skipper and now the search for a new one begins.

The Arsenal squad has several new players, and most of them have been in impressive form at the Emirates.

The older players have also done their bit, but Mikel Arteta is gradually phasing most of them out of the club.

It would not be surprising if the next Arsenal captain isn’t a player that has been at the club for long and McAvennie believes Tierney is the man who fits that role.

“It has to be Tierney, he’s the only option,” He told Football Insider.

“I mean, they are on about giving it to the goalkeeper, he’s the favourite. Really? Not for me.

“Why would you give it to the man who is furthest away from the action?

“That’s just my view. Tierney would have been made Celtic captain if it hadn’t been for Scott Brown.

“He had those leadership qualities years ago and he’s one of the most consistent players for Arsenal.

“It’s no secret, I really like the boy. He’s amazing in my opinion. I just look through that Arsenal team and I don’t see any other option.

“Tierney is a leader and he’s one of their better players.

“I think he deserves a shot at being the leader in that squad.”

Tierney is one of the outstanding characters in the current Arsenal dressing room.

He is also one player who most fans are convinced gives his all on the pitch in every match.

The Scotsman fits the role, but we cannot force a choice on Arteta. Hopefully, he will pick the right player that can lead this club to trophies.