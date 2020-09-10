Only two Gunners enter the top 100 rated players in FIFA21

Arsenal has had a fine year as they recovered from a very poor start to the 2019/20 to win the FA Cup. They followed that up by winning the FA Community Shield last month as well.

These achievements would probably not have been possible if the club had not fired Unai Emery and replaced him with Mikel Arteta.

However, because the manager doesn’t kick the ball around in matches, it is the Arsenal players who have been responsible for helping the team get the results.

These players have different individual abilities that they contribute to the overall team play in real life, and their abilities are being translated in overall numbers in the EA Sports video game, FIFA21.

Every season, a new instalment of the video game is produced and ahead of the 2020/21 season, the latest instalment, FIFA21 is already being worked on.

EA Sports via Football London has revealed the top 100 players in the new game before the release of the disc, and just two Arsenal players make the cut.

Club captain and arguably the most important player at the club, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ranked 36 with the overall ability of 87, while Bernd Leno is ranked at 78 with an ability rating of 85.