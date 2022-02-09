Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has defended the fact that the club didn’t sign any players in the January window, insisting that the calibre of players didn’t become available to them.

The Gunners allowed a number of players to leave in the winter window, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, but despite their efforts, they failed to bring in a single senior addition.

Some believe that is a mistake, and time will tell if it hampers our progress as we look to challenge for a place in the top four, but the manager has defended the fact that they didn’t panic and waste any money.

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal not making any signing in January: “We only want the best players and the best people in this club”, per @jamesbenge. ⚪️🔴 #AFC “When we are in a rush and the reasons are not the right one for getting a player into the club, we decide not to do it”. pic.twitter.com/FSrPcFQ8Pr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 9, 2022

While it should be better in the long-term not to have wasted any money in the January window, I can’t help but think that finishing in the Champions League would have had a bigger impact on our finances and, whilst also making us a more attractive prospect for players in the coming window also.

At the same time, it is glaringly obvious that we did make efforts to sign Dusan Vlahovic, while we also seemed to have tried to land a midfielder also, and while we didn’t bring in anyone, our squad depth will only come into question if we suffer injuries with just the Premier League to play in between now and May.

Do you believe our squad numbers will prove to be an issue, which could only be blamed on our transfer window decisions?

Patrick