Opinion: 10 Times Arsenal Players Left (or Tried to Leave) in an Unprofessional Manner

The majority of Sporting Lisbon’s squad returned for pre-season training last Monday. Viktor Gyökeres, however, was granted an extended break after playing for Sweden in the summer. Originally, he was expected back on 7th July.

It’s not for us to say someone isn’t being honest, but this delay conveniently allows all parties more time to find a compromise and avoid a PR disaster. For weeks, the 27-year-old has made clear his frustration with Sporting over what he claims was a broken verbal agreement. The striker believes the club are trying to price him out of a move and has reportedly refused meetings to clear the air.

That’s easy to do while you’re still on a beach. Less so when you’re legally supposed to be back at work. His agent claims to have evidence supporting his client’s version of events. Still, even if Sporting did break a promise, they’re not obliged to accept a fee they deem too low. Yet the Swedish forward is telling friends and family that he’s moving to Arsenal, won’t play in the Primeira Liga again, and is even prepared to strike by refusing to return to training.

Several outlets now report that his return has been pushed to Friday to give time to resolve the issue, the closest we’ve come all summer to Gyökeres becoming a Gunner.

That saga inspired this list: 10 times Arsenal players left (or tried to leave) in ways that weren’t exactly professional.

Anelka Hides in a Hotel

Anelka has since admitted he regrets the way he left Highbury. At 17, he naturally listened to his older brothers, who acted as his agents and prioritised financial gain. Arsène Wenger placed enormous faith in him and was personally hurt by the lack of communication.

Neither Wenger nor David Dein could get the youngster on the phone. His brothers kept him holed up in a hotel, screening calls, and negotiating with clubs on their terms. Eventually, they contacted Arsenal only after speaking to six other clubs and made it clear Anelka wouldn’t return for pre-season.

Ian Wright Gives an Ultimatum

Ian Wright is a club legend, but even he once handed in a transfer request. Disillusioned under Bruce Rioch’s defensively rigid training, Wright threatened to leave. Deep down, he hoped David Dein’s love for the club and himself would change things. It did.

Sol Campbell Goes AWOL

In 2006, Sol Campbell walked out of Highbury at half-time and vanished abroad for three days without notifying anyone. Mental health support was lacking at the time, and Campbell later said Arsenal could have done more. Still, disappearing without explanation is unprofessional by any standard. Once communication resumed, it was agreed he would leave at season’s end.

Ashley Cole Caught Talking to the Devil

Cole has long argued he wanted to stay and thought an agreement was in place before Arsenal backtracked. David Dein later admitted the board made an error. Even so, Cole was caught meeting with José Mourinho and Peter Kenyon, despite Arsenal accusing Chelsea of tapping him up. The FA fined all parties involved.

Jermaine Pennant Goes to Jail

Wenger rarely gives up on young talent, but Pennant tested that resolve. While not overtly disrespectful to Arsenal, his off-pitch behaviour was far from professional. From nights out to playing hungover and spending time with gangs, it all culminated in a jail sentence for drink-driving while on loan at Birmingham. That ended his Arsenal chances.

Fabregas Refuses to Play?

By 2011, Fabregas’s return to Barcelona felt inevitable. Believing a deal was close, he reportedly refused to play in the Emirates Cup or exaggerated an injury to avoid jeopardising the move. It was never confirmed by the club, but the optics were poor. Even worse was Spain draping him in a Barca shirt after the 2010 World Cup.

When he left Camp Nou, Arsenal had first refusal, and he wanted to return. Wenger declined, believing the message had to be clear: players can’t just come back when things go wrong.

Koscielny Refuses to Fly

Koscielny felt Arsenal had broken a promise. After serious injury, he could no longer play three matches a week. Wenger had managed his minutes, and the club allegedly promised he could leave if a French club met a valuation.

Unai Emery either wasn’t aware or didn’t honour that agreement. Koscielny responded by refusing to travel for the club’s pre-season tour.

Guendouzi Refuses to Say Sorry

Arteta made it clear he expected discipline and professionalism. Guendouzi had already been warned, but during a defeat to Brighton, he reportedly mocked opponents over wages. Arteta asked for an apology. Guendouzi refused, and that was the end of his Arsenal career. While on loan, he made it clear he had no intention of returning.

Aubameyang’s Timekeeping

The striker had a history of poor punctuality, even before Arteta’s reign. He was warned repeatedly. After returning late from an authorised trip to France, he was stripped of the captaincy and frozen out.

The All or Nothing documentary revealed Arteta kept a dossier of infractions, including COVID breaches. In his final act of defiance, Aubameyang flew to Spain without permission while Arsenal tried to negotiate a termination with Barcelona.

Social Media Rant: Maitland-Niles

If Ethan Nwaneri is demanding assurances, he could learn from Maitland-Niles. Both Emery and Arteta saw his future at full back, where he won the FA Cup and earned England caps. But Maitland-Niles believed he was a midfielder.

When a move to Everton collapsed due to finances, he took to Instagram saying, “I want to go where I’m wanted and will play.”

Arteta met with him, but the damage was done. He was loaned out multiple times before joining Lyon on a free. At all three clubs, he played mostly full back, just as he could have at Arsenal.

Your thoughts much appreciated in the comments.

Dan Smith

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…