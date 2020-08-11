Opinion: £100 million is not enough to help Arsenal challenge for the Premier League next season

Arsenal will enter next season with much optimism after they managed to end a terrible season by winning the FA Cup.

The appointment of Mikel Arteta as the club’s manager last year has helped them to become a more competitive side.

After winning the FA Cup, fans will naturally expect them to improve next season, which at a minimum will be ending the next campaign in a Champions League position.

Some fans have even gone as far as dreaming of lifting the Premier League title. I understand why someone will think that we can challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title.

However, I think that it is far too soon. Winning the FA Cup this season doesn’t mean that we have become a team that is good enough to win titles and we shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves.

This summer will be a tough one and I will not be surprised if we miss out on signing some of our transfer targets, which means that Arteta might not get the team that he wants to field when the next campaign begins.

With other teams also trying to add players to their side, next season will be competitive and even if we spend more than £100 million like we did last summer, we will still struggle to win the Premier League.

Let us bring down our expectations and allow this team to develop step by step under Arteta.

An article from Ime