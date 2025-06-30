Opinion: £40m U21 Euros Star an Enticing Option for Arsenal’s Attack

Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Nørgaard, and Cristhian Mosquera are all anticipated to join Arsenal ahead of the new season.

Whilst most of these deals are virtually done and dusted, the spotlight now shifts to the main agenda of the summer, strengthening the attack.

Refreshing the attack is a top priority

Some Gooners remain convinced that with a more clinical front line last season, Arsenal would have secured league glory with relative ease.

With reliable goal output, assuming no injuries to Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka, half of those 14 draws could turn into wins.

A striker and a left winger are expected to be signed.

But what if sporting director Andrea Berta decides that is not quite enough and opts to add a right winger into the mix?

Ethan Nwaneri deputised admirably on the right flank, but he is widely viewed as more effective through the middle.

Reports suggest Mikel Arteta intends to use him more centrally next season.

Even though Arsenal would be in a strong position with a striker and left winger added, bringing in a capable right winger to support Saka could prove a masterstroke, especially if injury strikes the Hale End graduate.

Elliott: the ideal Saka deputy

If Arsenal do go searching for a right-wing option, they need not look further than Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott.

The England U21 international is expected to leave Anfield this summer, with a £40 million price tag placed on his head, as per the DailyMail.

With the creative load heavily falling on Saka and Martin Ødegaard, Elliott could help lighten that burden, and he is more than capable of doing so.

This was evident at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, where he played a key role in England’s U21 European glory. Nwaneri returns to Arsenal with Gold after England U21 success!

He scored four goals in five matches, including a mesmerising solo effort against the Netherlands, weaving through defenders before calmly slotting home into the bottom corner, a goal that effectively booked England’s place in the final.

With the likes of Luis Díaz, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, and now Florian Wirtz ahead of him in the Liverpool pecking order, Elliott may well be tempted to move on.

At 22, he represents a wise investment that Arsenal can comfortably afford.

Crowned the 2025 U21 Euros Player of the Tournament, Elliott could be the perfect use of funds should Gabriel Martinelli, persistently linked with a move away, depart.

Surely, if you are an ambitious Premier League side, Harvey Elliott is a transfer opportunity simply too good to ignore.

What do you think, Gooners?

Daniel O

