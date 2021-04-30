Opinion – 7 reasons why Arteta must be sacked now

7 reasons why Arteta must be sacked now by Konstantin Mitov

You can call it an agenda, or whatever you like, but I just can’t believe there is a way we can progress with Arteta as our manager, so here are my 7 reasons why I believe the sooner he leaves the better.

1) Our league position. This one, like most of the points should be enough by itself. We’ve lost 13 games, the worst record in like 90 years. Mid-table is not the Arsenal way.

2) The football we play. It’s not even boring, it’s depressing. The lack of ideas is unbelievable. The only time under Arteta where we played good football was between the Chelsea and Wolves games. Six or seven games in 18 months is not good enough for Arsenal.

3) The way we attack. I watch a European semi-final and I’m hoping Pepe or Saka dribble past 3 players on their own, because I don’t see any other way we will score. Luckily for us Saka made the most of it and we got a penalty. But let me tell you, if this penalty went against us, I’d be fuming. The fact it’s only individual quality that has a chance to help us score is scandalous.

4) The way we defend. Some people say Arteta made our defence better, but you see against Villarreal again – one pass beating our press, then 2 players easily taken out in the box and we concede an early goal again. It’s happened so many times this season it’s shocking. The corner that cost us a second goal, had Partey not even looking behind him. But if we hadn’t given the ball away so easily, we wouldn’t have conceded a corner in the first place.

5) Player favouritism. I can’t stress this one bad enough. We played without a striker, because Arteta doesn’t like Martinelli. When Gabi came on, our attack immediately had more purpose. Smith-Rowe was extremely poor, yet he played 90 minutes. Ceballos even being on that pitch was a complete joke, after he said he preferred Spain to England and said it will be difficult to stay. Might as well not take him on the plane back and we can leave Arteta in Spain too.

6) Lack of a backup plan. We are playing terrible, yet we don’t change anything. We actually played better with 10 man. We just don’t know what to do if things don’t go our way, which is ironic considering how many times it hasn’t. And Arteta says when we went 1 and then 2 down, it was difficult. Why didn’t we have that scenario down on our drawing board? We thought we were too good or something?

7) Late subs. Pep G might not like making early subs, but Arsenal is not Man City, a concept Arteta finds difficult to realize, even after more than a year. Ceballos was diabolical like he’s been in this competition more than once, yet we didn’t take him off, even though before he got sent off, he made a foul, that could’ve gotten him a second yellow. I’d have Elneny over him all day long. We should’ve been making changes at halftime, nonetheless. But we don’t do it and it’s difficult to understand. We rotate players, so we trust them, then why not bring them in and make a change. This thing with subs only after we concede, or minute 80 passes is really getting on my nerves. And it’s like fate is trying to tell him something, because the introduction of Martinelli brought more purpose to our attack. Auba got a chance immediately after coming on. Maybe if there were 30 more minutes for him, he might’ve scored one.

Arteta is extremely lucky to manage Arsenal football club. He shouldn’t be here. The Kroenkes won’t sack him, because they don’t care about this club, only it’s stock value. He is very lucky fans aren’t at the stadium. Why he’s given so much time and patience is beyond reason. He is truly finishing the job Wenger started and Emery continued. I sometimes think it’s deliberately done, to make us fans feel bad. We don’t deserve this. I can’t take another season like that. Arsenal made me love football and now I’m hating it. The person I become when I watch these games is not something I want to be.

As much as I hate the Kroenkes, they don’t play on the pitch or manage the team, although It wouldn’t make a difference if Josh K was in the dugout instead of Arteta, because he’d have just as little of an idea of what he’s doing as Mikel does. The reason they have to go though is that they allow this to happen and still back him.

I hope us fans can rally behind Daniel Ek and he finds a partner that can boost the reported 1.8 billion bid, because it won’t be enough. If people like Thierry can’t recognize the club, that tells something. Do you think, Paddy V would be happy in our dressing room at half time, or after the game, exchanging nice words? We are toothless and I can’t stand it. We accept mediocrity and there is always an excuse.

Enough is enough. Arteta and Kroenke out, Ek in.