Opinion – A defence of Mikel Arteta’s tactics

For those who grew up under Mr Wenger, we were used to our club trying to win by playing the beautiful game. That’s why the Frenchman instantly clashed with Jose Mourinho because their principles were polar opposites.
Considering our current manager was a captain at the Emirates and did his apprenticeship under Pep Guardiola, it’s ironic that the Spaniard’s win-at-all-costs mentality is more similar to Mourinho’s than his two mentors.
In an ideal world, I’m sure the former midfielder would love to play a more attractive style. Yet, as he’s constantly reminded us since he returned to North London, it’s hard to compete with Man City.
The 43-year-old is being paid lots of money to find a way to challenge them, and that’s what he is doing. You can mock his over-reliance on set pieces, but does that not mean you don’t acknowledge the hard work that has gone into training to get to that point?
You can accuse him of being too conservative, but please appreciate that it remains an art form to defend the way we do as a team.
There is a growing narrative that the league leaders are manipulating the rules. In reality, we play under the same laws as the opposition. If we have found aspects that we have mastered, isn’t that good coaching?
Isn’t the idea that then the other coach responds with solutions?
If (and it’s still ‘if’) we become champions, I just hope this team gets the credit they deserve.
They have not earned the right for people to like how they play.
They have, though, earned the right to be respected for how they play.
Dan Smith
The winners are always right, and if Arsenal win the title, they have done the right thing. We know that we can play better, in fact dazzling football at times. But it demands energy and we are in in all tournaments at the moment. It requires rotation of the players like never before. IMO Arteta has the slight weakness that he prefers to play with his ideal line-up all the time. You just can’t do that, because it will mean unsustainable wear and tear for the regulars. Arteta is not good at rotation. It is only the circumstances with many injuries that have forced him to do so. It just worries many of us fans that we find it difficult to withstand the pressure when it counts, because then we suddenly lose momentum and leave our familiar style of football. The last 8 games will be crucial, and after all I agree that collecting as many points as possible here is the highest priority. We must win The Premier League Title this year. The way we get there, we let Arteta decide. We all have the same goal, and the criticism here is in most cases only well-intentioned, because we all want the best for our club. Come on, Arsenal.
We should not mind people criticizing, the way that Gooners play football. What matters now is 3 point. Till the end of the season then we will crown the champions. Thanks .
Arteta has a big pragmatic streak as a manager, and nothing wrong with that. He will win or lose managing his way; can’t expect him to manage like Wenger or Pep and have that level of success.
I hope that as he gains experience and hopefully wins trophies, he will be less pragmatic in the future and play more open and direct. If not, that is fine too, as long as he is competitive.
I also think there is a huge mental obstacle to conquer. Think of us fans how nervous we are of wanting to win titles so you can imagine the players!
I think if we can power through to silverware this season, we will improve next season even further and our players will become more relaxed to play when they wont have the expections of firdt title since 2004 or first Champions League ever.
Durand,
While I agree to a certain extent with you’re post, on this occasion I’m not totally on board regards Arteta not being able to manage like Wenger.
Maybe not manage so much, but the football can be better. The 2022/2023 season shows he can do it. I just hope that sooner rather than later he reverts back to that kind of style of play.
Another good post from you though.
Is anyone else experiencing the posts not showing on the right hand side of the JA page.
We have seen the team open up and play good attacking football. Score lots of goals but failed to see it through come the end of the season
2nd, 2nd, 2nd
You don’t win prizes for just playing beatiful football
Most of the noise is coming from the media or a few other fans.
Most AFC fans don’t care a hoot as long as we lift the big jugs, which we are firmly on our way too.
This is what all fans dream off. Being in with a shout of all cups in March
City also have a shout on this as well but imo and not being biased but we have a far better squad then city to go deeper and even win a few along the way in to these competitions
Will need luck, will need to dig deep, will need goals and clean sheets and might even need to have the stars to be aligned but we are in it and regardless of how we win the game we just need it won. That brings joy to us in it self
Onwards and upwards
OT
At this point its not inconceivable that Arteta may already be having serious words with the Professional Game Match Official Ltd (PGMOL) ie responsible for refereeing games in English professional association football. Particularly as opposition will try their uttermost to derail our promising season, our players need protecting NOW more than ever from players dishing out reckless tackles: I trust MA will be on point and warn of such mischief. Failure to act by referees can also put a spanner in the works.