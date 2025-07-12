Opinion: A facet of Viktor Gyökeres’ game will be a huge disadvantage to Arsenal

The endless calls from the Arsenal faithful to sign a new centre forward will not go unanswered this summer. The Gunners have made it clear that they will sign a number nine before the new season begins. The exact player remains unknown, but at the time of writing, Viktor Gyökeres is the name on everyone’s lips.
Arsenal initially prioritised a move for Benjamin Šeško. However, after failing to reach an agreement on personal terms and a fee with Leipzig, their attention turned to the Swedish international. Talks for the Sporting man are currently ongoing, but negotiations have proven problematic so far. That said, there is a high probability that Arsenal will land their key target.
A physical forward with aerial limitations
Looking at his profile, there is a lot to like about Gyökeres. He will obviously come with pros and cons, but his qualities will no doubt improve the squad. His ball-striking ability on either foot, along with his relentless running, will add something unique to the forward line.
He is a battering ram of a striker, using his physical build to harass defenders throughout the game. His sheer determination to win every ball will make him a nuisance to every backline he comes up against, something that is seriously lacking in the current forward line. His will to win is perfectly illustrated by his desire to join the club. Reports suggest he has taken the fight to his parent club, refusing to play for them again, and even ending his relationship with his Portuguese girlfriend to force a move to North London.
Gyökeres is a player who will undoubtedly raise the standard of Arsenal’s frontline, but he will also arrive with drawbacks. While there are few concerns over his overall gameplay, one sticks out like a sore thumb – his aerial ability.
Why this could be a problem for Arsenal’s system
Gyökeres scored a huge number of goals across the last two seasons, but very few of them came from headers. Focusing on two competitions last season, the UEFA Champions League and Liga Portugal, he scored 45 goals and not a single one was a header. Across all his highlights for Sporting, only two headed goals could be found.
Statistically, he ranks in the 17th percentile among European strikers for aerial duels won per 90 minutes (1.16). This is a surprisingly low figure given his physical profile. It suggests he is not making the most of his strength in aerial contests. At 27, with his prime years underway, there may not be much time or room left to develop that part of his game.
This poses a real issue for a team like Arsenal. The Gunners often play with wide wingers who deliver crosses into the box as a key part of their attacking strategy. While their approach is not built solely around aerial play, it is still a major component. Part of the reason Kai Havertz has been so regularly deployed is because of his ability to bring others into play through knock-downs and aerial contests.
Given that context, Gyökeres’ struggles in the air become more concerning. When compared to targets like Šeško or Victor Osimhen, his limitations in this area are even more glaring. Of course, some of these numbers could be down to how Sporting play. There is still a chance he could become an aerial threat in red and white, but that remains to be seen.
I would love to get your thoughts on this, Gooners.
Benjamin Kenneth
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
He’s poor in the air,there’s no sugarcoating it, but I think he can be coached to use his physique better. Think of how Jesus brilliantly used his body against much bigger defenders when he first arrived.
He’ll probably never be as good as Havertz in the air, but he has the physical tools to be better than what we’ve seen.There’s also a world in which Havertz and Gyokeres play together because they can complement each other.
It helps that we have so many players who are good in the air. One of them can be positioned higher to help Gyokeres with this aspect of the game.
If we sign Gyokeres,we’re going to have to change how we play when he’s the centre forward. I think it’s a good thing that he’s a different profile to Havertz-variety will only make us more unpredictable.
No Eze in Palace kit announcement. It means Gooners can confidently say Welcome to Emirates!
Ambachew, Eze, Hendo and a couple of other players were given extra time off by Palace and that’s why they aren’t in the photo shoot or played against Millwall in the friendly today.
Party pooper!☹
Sorry to disappoint you BB 😂
Thierry Henry wasn’t great in the air?
Ronaldo isn’t great in the air?
Messi was not great in the air?
Reggie, if you mean the Portuguese Ronaldo then I will have to disagree with you. He was very good at outjumping his opponents in the penalty area.
Ok but he isn’t known for scoring goals with his head.
“Ok but he isn’t known for scoring goals with his head”. That is a strange thing to say seeing as Ronaldo has scored the most headed goals in the history of the game. He is literally the benchmark when it comes to scoring headed goals.
Very strange!!!!!
@Reggie, both Ronaldo Delima and CRonaldo are both great in the air. Except you are talking of a different Ronaldo😎
Yes ok!!!! But they were known for scoring with both feet, not their heads.
Scored 600 with right foot, 179 left foot and a paltry 154 with his head🤣
Yes I got Ronaldo wrong, i will swap him with Ian Wright🤣
Interesting that isak is pictured, who’s been described as our ideal striker – I had a quick look and might be getting this wrong, but it looked like his aerial stats were worse. Less than one aerial duel won per 90.. If we get gyokeres, we’ll probably adapt a bit to get the most from him. I’m not overly keen on relying on high balls to the strikers head anyway – that seems like a desperate approach as very few strikers can play controlled passes with their head under pressure (drogba comes to mind, but can’t think of anyone else who was dominant enough to do it consistently), but can be used to create a but if chaos.
👍 agree.
A season or two ago a striker with a poor aerial record would’ve concerned me, however, Gyokeres seems obsessed with improving himself as a footballer – which could be incredible for us as strikers are often renowned for being stats obsessed and not willing to change their style.
Additionally, we now boast a number of players who win a high amount of aerial duels. Gabriel is incredible, Merino is great, Havertz is decent, so too MLS, Timber, Martinelli and Calafiori. And we can now add Norgaard who is also great, Saliba seems to be improving and Zubimendi is surprisingly good at winning headers.
We excel at set pieces, but we often struggle when other teams learn how to counter our game plan. It’s essential for us to have a variety of technical approaches and strategies. Viktor Gyökeres is a key player for overcoming this challenge
How many headed goals does Salah get every season?
What about Mbuemo?
How many headed goals did Suarez get?
How many did Aguero used get?
How many does Gabriel Jesus get?
All we need is a 25 plus goal scorer, doesn’t matter if it’s a striker, winger or midfielder. Headed goals don’t mean anything in my opinion. What matters is if we have clinical players scoring loads of goals.
👍🤞✔️
You have come to my rescue and the point is, it should not be a factor. And isn’t.