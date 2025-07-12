Opinion: A facet of Viktor Gyökeres’ game will be a huge disadvantage to Arsenal

The endless calls from the Arsenal faithful to sign a new centre forward will not go unanswered this summer. The Gunners have made it clear that they will sign a number nine before the new season begins. The exact player remains unknown, but at the time of writing, Viktor Gyökeres is the name on everyone’s lips.

Arsenal initially prioritised a move for Benjamin Šeško. However, after failing to reach an agreement on personal terms and a fee with Leipzig, their attention turned to the Swedish international. Talks for the Sporting man are currently ongoing, but negotiations have proven problematic so far. That said, there is a high probability that Arsenal will land their key target.

A physical forward with aerial limitations

Looking at his profile, there is a lot to like about Gyökeres. He will obviously come with pros and cons, but his qualities will no doubt improve the squad. His ball-striking ability on either foot, along with his relentless running, will add something unique to the forward line.

He is a battering ram of a striker, using his physical build to harass defenders throughout the game. His sheer determination to win every ball will make him a nuisance to every backline he comes up against, something that is seriously lacking in the current forward line. His will to win is perfectly illustrated by his desire to join the club. Reports suggest he has taken the fight to his parent club, refusing to play for them again, and even ending his relationship with his Portuguese girlfriend to force a move to North London.

Gyökeres is a player who will undoubtedly raise the standard of Arsenal’s frontline, but he will also arrive with drawbacks. While there are few concerns over his overall gameplay, one sticks out like a sore thumb – his aerial ability.

Why this could be a problem for Arsenal’s system

Gyökeres scored a huge number of goals across the last two seasons, but very few of them came from headers. Focusing on two competitions last season, the UEFA Champions League and Liga Portugal, he scored 45 goals and not a single one was a header. Across all his highlights for Sporting, only two headed goals could be found.

Statistically, he ranks in the 17th percentile among European strikers for aerial duels won per 90 minutes (1.16). This is a surprisingly low figure given his physical profile. It suggests he is not making the most of his strength in aerial contests. At 27, with his prime years underway, there may not be much time or room left to develop that part of his game.

This poses a real issue for a team like Arsenal. The Gunners often play with wide wingers who deliver crosses into the box as a key part of their attacking strategy. While their approach is not built solely around aerial play, it is still a major component. Part of the reason Kai Havertz has been so regularly deployed is because of his ability to bring others into play through knock-downs and aerial contests.

Given that context, Gyökeres’ struggles in the air become more concerning. When compared to targets like Šeško or Victor Osimhen, his limitations in this area are even more glaring. Of course, some of these numbers could be down to how Sporting play. There is still a chance he could become an aerial threat in red and white, but that remains to be seen.

I would love to get your thoughts on this, Gooners.

Benjamin Kenneth

