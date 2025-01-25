Opinion – A look into Arsenal, their form and Arteta’s future

Arsenal are on a rollercoaster ride when it comes to their form. From victories against Ipswich and Brentford to a draw with Brighton, followed by defeats to Newcastle and Manchester United, they then won against Tottenham before drawing with Aston Villa after surrendering a 2–0 lead. There is still uncertainty within Arsenal, and that is due to several reasons. Injuries across the team have led to a lack of depth or quality in certain positions. The attack is too stale, with a lack of aggression and threat in their passing. The major issue the team faces is a lack of clinical finishing.
With Arsenal crossing the ball for most of the game, it makes it easier for teams to defend if they are tall enough. Arsenal have good control of the game; however, when there is a lack of urgency going forward, it allows teams to retreat into their half and set up defensively. Arsenal need to capitalise when the opposition is disjointed, attack quickly, and commit numbers to the attack. Pressure must be applied when chances are missed, and they need to fight for the second ball. Even if extra chances are created on the counter-attack, Arsenal need a guaranteed goal-scorer.
It is a difficult market for acquiring a striker, with very few transfers in the window thus far. Many names have been linked to Arsenal, with players desperate to move and clubs eager to offload players. It is only a matter of time and willingness for Arsenal to sign a striker in this window. As the window slowly comes to a close, Arsenal must look out for market opportunities. Teams like Lyon, who are going through financial trouble, could sell their players to Arsenal. The likes of Cherki and Fofana could be viable options.
During this awkward time for the club, the team does have some bright spots. Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri are future stars for the Gunners. Lewis-Skelly has the strength and maturity to compete at a senior level. Nwaneri’s progress has been stifled by injury; however, he has proven he can be a creative option for Arsenal. Declan Rice is growing into his role as an 8. He needs to be more direct with his passing, but he is capable of being a box-crashing midfielder. Arsenal must consider moving on injury-prone players like Tomiyasu and players out of favour, such as Tierney and Zinchenko, to make room for new transfers.
There is room for improvement within the team, but now is not the time to exaggerate and call for the manager to be sacked. We must applaud him for what he has built, and if he fails to win silverware in 18 months with the full backing of the owners, then it will be time for a change in management. Let’s see who comes in at the end of the window and judge from there. This season is unpredictable; any team’s fortune can turn in an instant, so let’s hope it turns Arsenal’s way.
Vuyo Mataka
One article saying how good we are at scoring from crosses, while the next one says how easy it is to defend against them.
Someone must be right🙄🤣
Personally I thought there is a lack of crosses going to the box and i saw that especially in the DZ Game.
Still a bit tippy tappy and the perfect goal
When we did KH scores.
Be interesting to see some stats that BS has been out and MO taking them from the right how many corners we have scored from that side now. Seems his accuracy isn’t as good a BS
Imo the season is far from done and would rather take stock at the end of the season and see how we do and then voice if we need a change or carry on with MA. One thing guaranteed is he will leave sacked or by mutual consent but it is when.
Ps on the kronke family. I blamed them for many a year for not supporting the manager but fair play to them in recent times they have given a lot of money over to the manager. Weather it has spent well on players is done to indiviual opinion.
Lots of people to blame for our demise over the past 20 plus years including the old board who sold out for money and not loyalty to the kronkes.
Football is a business now and the bottom line will always win unless you were someone like
Roman Abramovich who we have seen found out was just washing money. If the kronkies want to keep giving then we should be happy, I remember back in the day each window just came, and went with nothing going on.
Allegedly £800m has been spent which is a heck of lot of money. Some wisely spent, some unwisely but better to be on tbis side of the fence now then the other with no funds available
Nothing is guaranteed in life apart from death and taxes so live for the moment and we have had more good moments then bad in recent times
Onwards and upwards
Agree with some of your comments such as how predictable it is to defend against Arsenal’s set pieces. So much time wasted and the end result often being, ” much adu about nothing”. There is a need to be more fluid. This could also occur if we had decent wing backs and a more lethal go forward focul point than Harvetz. Also, the writer advocates the need to move on players who are out of favor, but is this the player’s fault or the fault of a stubborn manager who clearly has his favorites and stubbornly clings to a system that he believes is the right way forward. We’ll see, for better worse as the saying goes.
When he came it was “judge him after 3 years” from nearly everyone, then his apologists said “after 5 years if he has no trophies.”
Now we give him “18 more months” meanwhile the apologists are conceding he is not capable of winning trophies hence the new “trophies do not matter” narrative.
They mattered when we were giving Spurs grief over it for years on end.
HH,
I have to say that I agree with your piece. But there will be some who don’t. Which is their right of course.
But they won’t be slow in responding to your piece I shouldn’t wonder.
I gave up on Arteta apologists when they refused to criticize and came out in unison to defend him after yet another early FA Cup exit, at home, against a sorry 10 men Man utd side.
How in the world can you defend that? How can you defend 4 years of terrible and pathetic cups record?
It’s putting manager before the club no other reason and they dont bother to hide it anymore nowadys. It’s one thing to not want the manager sacked but it’s pure dishonesty to defend performances like that.
I miss not getting those additional 2 points last season more every day.
Most of us on JA have lost objectivity in our discussion because of this profiling each other as either Arteta haters or protectors.
However much we will console ourselves for being second,I believe all of us will be over the moon if we were in Liverpools position and finally winning it.
If you imagine all the good work we do in defence and midfield would have been crowned by having a prolific scorer you wonder why it has not been done for the last 3seasons.
Goals change matches and those games that we finish 0-0,1-1 or 2-2 would go so differently had we had the capacity to kill off games that are winnable by scoring more. This is the difference between us being just a good team and being champions.
Cliff,
This is one of the reasons why I’m one of Arteta’s biggest critics.
Three seasons two and a half seasons have passed, and still no striker.
And yet there are still some fans who won’t hold Arteta accountable for that.
The striker situation was always the priority, but instead Arteta goes’ for everyone but a striker.
He needs to held accountable for that. But sadly he won’t.🙄🤦♂️
@DEREK. You are forgetting a very simple thing here. A top quality striker (number 9), are usually arrogant by nature. Maybe,,, just maybe, Mikel Arteta can not handle that particular kind of player. Arteta likes to dictate and rule the roost. He couldn’t handle Aubameyang’s head strong attitude. Just saying,,, word for thought
Some people like to stress about something they have little or no influence to change….. Arteta will only be removed if he’s out of top 4 and no more European competition income…. why hold someone accountable for something you’re not in a position to change….. It’s not that many are not seeing what Arteta, other staffs and the owner are doing wrong but they are just wise enough to enjoy football matches whenever they can…. As a fan you can not determine which player a club buy, the players that play regularly or the ones on the bench, you can’t dictate to the owner the amount they are willing to spend.. the earlier you realize that football is like a movie which is only meant for viewing consumption the better. know this and know peace… Or has anyone buy, stream or download a movie and was able to change the actors to the ones he prefers before and after watching the movie?….
“It’s not that many are not seeing what Arteta, other staffs and the owner are doing wrong”
You are new maybe in JA and you haven’t browsed the Arsenal subreddit?
@HH believe me when I tell you that I’ve been on here for a while now…. I just thought life is easier when we remove our personal emotions from football… expecting anything aside watching and enjoying matches when you can… can be dangerous to some people’s health and mental health… I want to believe football was created for entertainment at it’s conception.. but as Fans we allowed the the organization to pry on our emotions to control our pocket, our time and our reasoning.
I agree Junking, imo you see the big picture very well, but I think it’s just human nature for our emotions to be in control from time to time when it comes to activities in our lives including football. I also see the need to control it to the point of at least trying not to be bad to others (o.k. except maybe Spuds fans).
If I were the owner I will give him next season and if he wins nothing next season then I will sack him.
This season looks gone already.
My trust in Arteta reduced when he used 65m pounds to buy Havertz when we needed a clinical Striker.
For me Havertz is only good as a backup player and he is not worth 65m pounds.
Very brilliant insight @Junking
I agree with you, so we are buying match tickets and other merchandise at our own risks.
They literally did not force us to support the club.
But that’s not fair because without our support their business won’t flourish so they should listen to the fans sometimes.
But after all, this system/matrix ruled by the elites is not fair.
Even a massive boycott is nearly impossible because there will always be people willing to use their hard earned money to fill up the stadium if others boycott.
I really don’t have to care too much anymore and just accept whatever they give and control what I can control.
Interesting article with some salient points to ponder over.
I take on board the points that HH makes and let’s not forget that it was said we would win the CL within three years of MA taking over.
He’s also done sone things in the transfer market, both by giving players away and some good and bad recruitment.
However, unlike HH, I do see progress within the club.
The owner seems to want MA to be a success and has backed him to the hilt – such a difference to when he had a majority share abd and the backing of the board.
MA has also brought together a sense of partnership from the top to the bottom, along with the supporters making the Emirates our home at long last.
On the field, although the football this season has been frustrating versus the last two campaigns, we have been vying for the PL title and we are doing that this season as well.
Injuries have been consistent and involved our top players, not an excuse but a fact.
I strongly believe that, if MA could field his strongest squad, we would be a match for any team in europe, let alone the PL.
He has also restored us to the CL and, as a supporter, this has been key to the club in financial terms.
It means that Mr Kronkie can see a return on his backing of the club and Josh Kronkie has kept his word regarding that.
Finally, I’m sick to death of the phases and the dire football being served up.
The time wasting, the needless sideways and backwards passing, the, seemingly, refusal to let players express themselves and the ridiculous insistence of putting square pegs in round holes.
I’m not one of those who say if we don’t win a trophy this season he should go, but MA needs to bring back the style of play that we saw for the two previous seasons, otherwise I believe he will lose both the fans and the players.
I agree with both the positives and negatives you point to in your analysis of MA’s tenure. Unfortunately, there are those who refuse to see potential validity of both sides of the coin and place labels like “apologists” on anyone daring to go there. Thanks for the detailed review which I happen to agree with fully (only I’d like to know who was predicting CL trophy within 3 yrs, lol).
Good piece Ken1945.
Although am not convinced about our squad beyond our starting 11.
Apart from the upcoming Myles&Nwaneri most of them are either past it or below the standards. That is why an injury to some players hits us so hard coz we have no adequate for them.
I meant adequate cover for them.
Cliff, here is my starting 11 with the bench to follow.
Raya
Timber Saliba Gabriel Skelly
Rice Odegaard Partey
Martinelli Havertz Saka
Bench to choose from :
White Tomiyasu Kiwior Tierney Zinchenko Sterling Trossard Nwaneri Califiori Merino Heaven and I’m sure I’ve missed one or two others!!
. When one looks at the depth and breadth of that group of players, the only REAL negative is up front – but we scored enough goals the last two seasons to finish second on both occasions.
The football on offer often breaks down in the final third. Plenty of technical passing and possession prior, but there is little pizazz afterwards as the opposition fill the box by the time we have taken a circuitous route to the edge of the penalty area. Lately, I’ve noticed Jorginho lofting balls over with good effect but I’d prefer a bit more speed and directness. I’m in two minds regarding this being Arteta’s preferred game plan or as a result of an unsettled side due to the ongoing injury problems because our play in the previous 2 years was generally pretty good
As for keeping Arteta in place, that depends on the view of the owners. A league trophy or the top4 trophy. I don’t believe a manager should automatically face the chop for not winning the league in a given year but neither do I see the point of years of accepting 2nd, 3rd or 4th places without looking to be at least viable champions.
I 100% agreed with Ken1945 that our best 12/14 players would give any team a serious run for their money but this year has been a pick and mix.
All will become clear in May when not only Arsenal but all the other contenders show what they’re about. It’s not possible to judge now and a rather pointless exercise imo