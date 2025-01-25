Opinion – A look into Arsenal, their form and Arteta’s future

Arsenal are on a rollercoaster ride when it comes to their form. From victories against Ipswich and Brentford to a draw with Brighton, followed by defeats to Newcastle and Manchester United, they then won against Tottenham before drawing with Aston Villa after surrendering a 2–0 lead. There is still uncertainty within Arsenal, and that is due to several reasons. Injuries across the team have led to a lack of depth or quality in certain positions. The attack is too stale, with a lack of aggression and threat in their passing. The major issue the team faces is a lack of clinical finishing.

With Arsenal crossing the ball for most of the game, it makes it easier for teams to defend if they are tall enough. Arsenal have good control of the game; however, when there is a lack of urgency going forward, it allows teams to retreat into their half and set up defensively. Arsenal need to capitalise when the opposition is disjointed, attack quickly, and commit numbers to the attack. Pressure must be applied when chances are missed, and they need to fight for the second ball. Even if extra chances are created on the counter-attack, Arsenal need a guaranteed goal-scorer.

It is a difficult market for acquiring a striker, with very few transfers in the window thus far. Many names have been linked to Arsenal, with players desperate to move and clubs eager to offload players. It is only a matter of time and willingness for Arsenal to sign a striker in this window. As the window slowly comes to a close, Arsenal must look out for market opportunities. Teams like Lyon, who are going through financial trouble, could sell their players to Arsenal. The likes of Cherki and Fofana could be viable options.

During this awkward time for the club, the team does have some bright spots. Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri are future stars for the Gunners. Lewis-Skelly has the strength and maturity to compete at a senior level. Nwaneri’s progress has been stifled by injury; however, he has proven he can be a creative option for Arsenal. Declan Rice is growing into his role as an 8. He needs to be more direct with his passing, but he is capable of being a box-crashing midfielder. Arsenal must consider moving on injury-prone players like Tomiyasu and players out of favour, such as Tierney and Zinchenko, to make room for new transfers.

There is room for improvement within the team, but now is not the time to exaggerate and call for the manager to be sacked. We must applaud him for what he has built, and if he fails to win silverware in 18 months with the full backing of the owners, then it will be time for a change in management. Let’s see who comes in at the end of the window and judge from there. This season is unpredictable; any team’s fortune can turn in an instant, so let’s hope it turns Arsenal’s way.

Vuyo Mataka

