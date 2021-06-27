Opinion: A terrible start to this transfer window for Arsenal

It is still early days in the transfer window and after finishing last season outside the European places one would expect Arsenal to have got a few signings done by now.

That is one way to prepare well for a new campaign and the likes of Aston Villa and Leicester City have shown us so far how it is done.

As Gooners, the media has almost bored us with reports of links between our club and multiple players. It is looking like a joke now.

We lost Emi Buendia to Aston Villa (Sky Sports) and we have just lost Patson Daka to Leicester City (Todofichajes).

On top of that, we’re facing the threat of losing Emile Smith Rowe to the highly ambitious Villa (Daily Mail).

It is still hard to believe that Villa will beat us to the signature of a player and attempt to sign one of our jewels in the same summer.

But that is exactly what has happened recently and it shows that we no longer command as much respect as we used to.

I don’t honestly care about what other clubs are doing, but why are we ball-watching?

The best news we get nowadays is that “Arsenal has opened talks” on signing a player, but nothing gets done at the end of the day. It is hard to remain positive in the face of these developments and I worry that we might have a terrible summer just as we had a bad 2020/2021 season.

An article from Ime