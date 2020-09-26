Opinion: A win against Liverpool will be the perfect morale-booster for title challenge

Arsenal has made a fine start to this Premier League season after winning the FA Cup and Community Shield in August.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been one of the most-improved teams in the Premier League for some time now and they have won all their three games this season.

They have kept two clean sheets from those games and interestingly, both clean sheets have come away from home.

They beat Liverpool in the Premier League during Project Restart and they also beat the Reds to win the Community Shield.

The Reds have been the top side in this head to head fixture before the last two fixtures and those two wins show that the table is turning.

We face the Reds again at Anfield on Monday and I think that game will be a turning point in our season.

I expect Arteta to come up with a plan to earn another upsetting win in that game and if we succeed, it can spark a charge towards the Premier League title.

Every team that has won the Premier League has had a turning point, and this game can be ours.

If we can beat Liverpool, again, our players will believe that they can beat any other team in the division and they will make it happen.

An article from Ime