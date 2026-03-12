Opinion – Actions speak louder than words

Chelsea were minding their own business in France on Wednesday night, preparing for PSG, when Kai Havertz, once again, reminded Blues fans what he thinks of the club. Celebrating or not when scoring against your former team has long been a source of debate. Most of the time, the individual shows respect for an ex-employer by not smiling, asking teammates to calm themselves, and even apologetically putting their arms up in the air to say sorry.

Havertz’s reaction raises familiar questions

The three times Havertz has scored against Chelsea, he seemed to take extra delight in getting his name on the scoresheet. I know supporters of our rivals were hurt by the lack of restraint the 26-year-old showed at the time. The irony is that this is the fanbase that often mocked him and were thankful when Arsenal took him off their hands.

Maybe it’s just the German being competitive? Maybe he’s not the sentimental type?

Yet that theory was blown out of the water in Germany when, despite an 89th-minute penalty being crucial, the forward didn’t even raise a smile. Actions speak louder than a thousand words.

Connection with former clubs still matters

Having spent a decade at the Bay Arena, growing from a teenager into a man, it’s natural for any player to keep the club that gave him his breakthrough close to his heart. That respect was mutual, with Havertz being presented with a framed photo before kick-off.

It is suggested that there had been so many changes at the Bridge that Havertz didn’t recognise the team he lifted the Champions League with and no longer felt that connection.

In reality, in a world where opinions can be shared around the world within seconds, Kai Havertz will be aware of his perception in English football. He wouldn’t have felt appreciated at Stamford Bridge and would have read the doubts regarding his transfer fee and wages. Even the chant of ’60 million down the drain’ was created out of irony.

If Chelsea fans didn’t already know how Havertz views the club, he does now. That was just the start of their difficult night in Paris.