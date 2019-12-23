Opinion – AFTV complaining about Arsenal fans’ opinions is ironic

AFTV GET OUT OF OUR CLUB by Dan Smith

I do find it ironic how given that AFTV have built their success on saying what they like/don’t like about Arsenal, they get so uptight when it’s done back to them.

They’re allowed to bring banners to games, shout, swear, single players out, verbally abuse the greatest manager in our history, but it’s apparently out of order when the roles are reversed?

I’m only going off the clips that I have seen on social media, so if there were any acts of violence, let me stress that’s unacceptable no matter what your opinion is.

Yet from what I saw, there’s a lot of chanting from Arsenal fans’ towards Robbie with him trying to explain himself. Now I can imagine that being quite intimidating, but he can’t have it both ways.

He talks about what has happened to modern Arsenal fans’. That a generation of supporters are growing up being educated wrongly- but he’s contributing to that.

Sport should be fun and an escape. You are not entitled to win and that’s how some of AFTV guests act, entitled.

We don’t win so they want answers; want to have a tantrum; want an explanation to why they have personally been offended.

A lot of people including myself are passionate about their club, but I don’t feel the need to come out with certain language.

Is what happened any different to when DT turns around and verbally shouts at his fellow gooner for having an alternative opinion?

Was it nice for Xhaka to have someone shout down a camera for him to F off, while hundreds cheered? That was still uploaded despite being intimidating.

The player himself came out and spoke about how this was hurting him mentally. He was mocked for that.

In fact, Gary Neville, Hector Bellerin and John Cross have all tried to warn the channel they were crossing a line and were dismissed (the last two sworn at and mocked).

The club itself has asked for players to not interact with them, proving that someone in power clearly agrees that their content is damaging to the club.

Then there is Mr Wenger. On the eve of the Cup Final he warned he felt we were in danger of losing our values, and had felt disrespect from a section of our fan base he would never forget.

I’ll never forget a fan who’s made money out of verbally abusing Mr Wenger, not even having the class to stay and applaud him after his final home game.

Did this fan just go home? No, he couldn’t wait to run to the nearest camera and say ‘guess what I did’ swearing as usual.

The chance has been there to change, and they haven’t.

The response is always the same, it’s free speech and this is a platform for all Arsenal fans’ to have their say.

Well you can’t be selective, clearly some are annoyed by the channel and deserve to be listened to as much as if someone was picking on Ozil.

Change the name to Kroenke from AFTV in that chant – would Robbie have objected?

What really upsets the host is this is bad for his business, which like all businesses the priority is to make as much money as possible.

There will be sponsors who won’t be happy to see a divide, that suddenly the image of being the ‘voice’ of the people isn’t accurate.

Why do you think he was quick to try and dismiss these people as Yobs?

It’s easier to say that then look in the mirror and ask ‘what have I done to create that?’

AFTV is popular but compared to Arsenal it’s a fruit and veg store trying to take down Harrods.

Standing outside and bringing negativity to one of the biggest institutions in the world was only ever going to be tolerated short term.

Dan Smith