Opinion – AFTV complaining about Arsenal fans’ opinions is ironic

AFTV GET OUT OF OUR CLUB by Dan Smith
I do find it ironic how given that AFTV have built their success on saying what they like/don’t like about Arsenal, they get so uptight when it’s done back to them.
They’re allowed to bring banners to games, shout, swear, single players out, verbally abuse the greatest manager in our history, but it’s apparently out of order when the roles are reversed?
I’m only going off the clips that I have seen on social media, so if there were any acts of violence, let me stress that’s unacceptable no matter what your opinion is.
Yet from what I saw, there’s a lot of chanting from Arsenal fans’ towards Robbie with him trying to explain himself. Now I can imagine that being quite intimidating, but he can’t have it both ways.
He talks about what has happened to modern Arsenal fans’. That a generation of supporters are growing up being educated wrongly- but he’s contributing to that.
Sport should be fun and an escape. You are not entitled to win and that’s how some of AFTV guests act, entitled.
We don’t win so they want answers; want to have a tantrum; want an explanation to why they have personally been offended.
A lot of people including myself are passionate about their club, but I don’t feel the need to come out with certain language.
Is what happened any different to when DT turns around and verbally shouts at his fellow gooner for having an alternative opinion?
Was it nice for Xhaka to have someone shout down a camera for him to F off, while hundreds cheered? That was still uploaded despite being intimidating.
The player himself came out and spoke about how this was hurting him mentally. He was mocked for that.
In fact, Gary Neville, Hector Bellerin and John Cross have all tried to warn the channel they were crossing a line and were dismissed (the last two sworn at and mocked).
The club itself has asked for players to not interact with them, proving that someone in power clearly agrees that their content is damaging to the club.
Then there is Mr Wenger. On the eve of the Cup Final he warned he felt we were in danger of losing our values, and had felt disrespect from a section of our fan base he would never forget.
I’ll never forget a fan who’s made money out of verbally abusing Mr Wenger, not even having the class to stay and applaud him after his final home game.
Did this fan just go home? No, he couldn’t wait to run to the nearest camera and say ‘guess what I did’ swearing as usual.
The chance has been there to change, and they haven’t.
The response is always the same, it’s free speech and this is a platform for all Arsenal fans’ to have their say.
Well you can’t be selective, clearly some are annoyed by the channel and deserve to be listened to as much as if someone was picking on Ozil.
Change the name to Kroenke from AFTV in that chant – would Robbie have objected?
What really upsets the host is this is bad for his business, which like all businesses the priority is to make as much money as possible.
There will be sponsors who won’t be happy to see a divide, that suddenly the image of being the ‘voice’ of the people isn’t accurate.
Why do you think he was quick to try and dismiss these people as Yobs?
It’s easier to say that then look in the mirror and ask ‘what have I done to create that?’
AFTV is popular but compared to Arsenal it’s a fruit and veg store trying to take down Harrods.
Standing outside and bringing negativity to one of the biggest institutions in the world was only ever going to be tolerated short term.
Dan Smith
Sorry but all I sense is jealousy from the author of the article. It’s not the first time something as juvenile as this has been posted on here.
Ok, I’ve re-read this twice now and I’ve no idea how you think the author is jealous. Sounds more frustrated to me. Just to be clear, what exactly are you sensing the author here is jealous of??
Yeah. Sore jealous article writer. Aftv is not to blame for where the club is. I believe if not for their voice, we would have been worse off. Remember how they promoted the “we care do you” campaign. Stop being jealous Mr article writer. We are one
JEALOUSY JEALOUSY JEALOUSY!!!!AFTV represents majority of Arsenal faithfuls. This platform is our voice and it is here to stay big time and will only continue to increase in influence and popularity. For you lot who have got an agenda against AFTV, remember that not for this platform, Mr Wenger could still have easily remained manager till date and those mediocre board members and owner could have easily still be getting away with their disguised theft and trickery. AFTV IS HERE TO STAY!!! If you don’t like it, don’t watch it but be rest assured that you are just a cog in the machine, as millions appreciate this channel worldwide.. Peace out.
I really hope your view isn’t repeated consistently. If AFTV is the platform to run the club from a fan point then we are in more trouble than I’d thought. Social media has a lot to blame and it’s not helping our club either.
AFTV is not there to run the club, we are only creating something the club has failed to do for years, which is to give the fans a voice and if you re sensitive enough, you will notice that our once arrogant and nonchalant board members and owner are getting broken by the day. Arsenal fans deserve to voice their opinion after paying from the nose every year only to get served mediocrity and disregard from the owners…
May be if Kroenke and the board members had done the needful,there wouldn’t have been AFTV… Blame the management for the demise of the club, not AFTV… AFTV is just an effect or reaction of the root cause of the problems (KROENKE). Get your perspective right and don’t let envy and jealousy cloud your judgement…
Admin (whoever runs Just arsenal site) this is getting boring and making me and some others get tired of Just arsenal as each day goes by. I’m less inclined to visit this site with this petty behaviour from your so called article writers who can’t get above their pettiness and glaring JEALOUSY for what AFTV accomplishes for us fans. Do you know how many lives AFTV has saved? Yes I’m gonna go in that direction. There are many times depression hits many concerned Arsenal fans after a series of bad games or poor transfer window because of the love and how passionate we are towards Arsenal. Watching other fans on Aftv voice out what you’ve been thinking gives you alot of hope that you’re not alone and you can move out of depression. So what right do you have to keep publish this half baked articles about another genuine Arsenal fans platform. I watch Robbie and the guy tries his best game in and game out to stay positive and spends money to attend games despite the constant betrayal on the part of the club. There’s no place on planet earth these guys won’t go as long as it’s Arsenal football club playing. These guys deserve to be praised if anything not criticized unfairly. I’m gonna make a bold claim right now and say that if i see another article condemning AFTV, that will be the last time I visit Just Arsenal site. And I’ve been on this site for close to 10 years now. I’m sure there are other people like me who are equally disappointed in you guys for putting out articles like this. Let’s talk strictly about matters pertaining to our club alone and the players. It’s not your business what another fans platform or website does. Imagine if AFTV decided to stoop so low to your level and start to criticise just arsenal specifically. we all on this site do exactly what AFTV does. And we have fans here who bully others. difference is AFTV is Tv and yours is articles.. Please stop publishing these articles I implore you to listen to reason one last time
well, i am totally in support of you.
One more AFTV jealousy article and you guys will be off the list of arsenal site i visit.
There are many things arsenal to talk about, yet AFTV is their focus…godaaam
yeah, sure… AFTV is the reason we are bad. Whats more ironic are that some fans want AFTV to stop being “toxic” by being toxic themselves. We’ve said just as harsh things on this site, so is JA just as bad and at fault now too? Maybe the players read this site. Or maybe we’re all slagging each other off for no reason when its the club hierarchy that has guided us into this mess.
How is AFTV different from this platform. Only difference is you dont have as much traffic as they have. You also make a bucks or two off this blog as much people come to this site innit? i have read consistently despicable worsds insulting our players here, from ozil, to iwobi to koscienly to xhaka. you are also guitly of the crimes you accusing them of. No blogs on arsenal or media outlet is holier than what AFTV have done. So stop calling them out. And i think justarsenal should stop posting about AFTV, why should they even make your headline? do you think posting about them negatively will suddenly stop fans from viewing the channel? dont you know that even negative publicity is publicity? AFTV just rented a space in your blog free of charge.
* piers morgan is Cretinous not continuous
Yes Dan you are spot on.
Robbie saying these people who opposed his show were thugs is so hypocritical
when his own “show” has recently come to promote the thug culture.
Recently the most regular characters are now either Muslim or those with African descent
and those in back ground shots are also Black or Muslim.
White people are hardly seen so you would think the game is being played in Nigeria.
aftv now broadcasts a black gangster in the hood “truth”
It has become a ritualized scripted “performance” where everyone
is trying to be the next Deontay Wilder.
Y’ unerstand what I’m saying blood, know what I mean Fam?
The characters are usually half hidden behind caps or hoodies and the most
popular ones act tough, swear a lot while they trash talk.
But are BBC or Sky sport any different or any better because their “thugs”
are usually white, wear suits and refrain from swearing?
Just Arsenal too is littered with harsh comments and has its own regular Bully boys
who dominate topics and intimidate those who dare deviate from the preferred narratives.
Entering into the world of the media be it old school news papers tv/radio
or online social media is a risk we take if we participate.
Robby and aftv can give it but clearly can’t take it.
My advice to Robbie and his hoods on aftv is harden up bruv stop squealing son
yunerstan what I mean bro toughen up fam don’t be a howly bag blood.