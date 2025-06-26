Opinion: All things considered, letting Thomas Partey go is the correct call for Gunners

Uncertainty surrounding the future of Thomas Partey has finally been resolved, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the midfielder will leave Arsenal when his contract expires at the end of the month. Negotiations over a new deal had been ongoing but eventually broke down, with both parties unable to reach a mutual agreement. Partey will now depart as a free agent, bringing an end to his five-year stay in north London.

While some fans may be surprised by the club’s decision, especially after Partey’s strong 2024/25 season, the move aligns with Arsenal’s long-term planning. The Gunners have already identified replacements, with the signing of Martin Zubimendi said to be imminent, and his shirt number already chosen. However, Zubimendi alone may not be enough to fill the void left by Partey.

According to SkySports, Arsenal recently submitted a €10 million offer for Brentford’s Christian Nørgaard. Although that bid is expected to be rejected, the club’s interest in the Danish midfielder signals their intent to reinforce the position quickly.

Partey departs with strong numbers and respect

Partey has been a key figure in Arsenal’s midfield during their recent rise. After a stop-start beginning to his career due to fitness issues, he enjoyed his most consistent season to date in 2024/25. The Ghanaian made 52 appearances in all competitions, his highest tally since the 2017/18 campaign.

His performances last season were widely praised. Calm in possession, strong in duels, and intelligent with his positioning, Partey became an indispensable part of Mikel Arteta’s system. Given that, some supporters have questioned whether the club have made the right decision in letting him go.

Still, there are broader considerations. Partey is 32 and was reportedly seeking a pay rise on his existing £200,000-per-week contract. From Arsenal’s perspective, agreeing to such terms would go against their current wage structure and long-term planning. With the midfielder likely seeking the final major contract of his career, the club’s reluctance to compromise is understandable.

A divisive decision, but a logical one

Letting Partey leave will certainly divide opinion. On one hand, the Gunners are parting ways with an elite midfielder coming off a strong season. On the other, they are standing firm on wage policy and ensuring the squad evolves within a sustainable framework.

All things considered, Arsenal have made the right call. Partey leaves with respect and appreciation, but his departure is a necessary step as the club continue to reshape the midfield for the seasons ahead.

What do you think? Have the Gunners made the right decision?

