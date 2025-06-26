Opinion: All things considered, letting Thomas Partey go is the correct call for Gunners

Uncertainty surrounding the future of Thomas Partey has finally been resolved, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the midfielder will leave Arsenal when his contract expires at the end of the month. Negotiations over a new deal had been ongoing but eventually broke down, with both parties unable to reach a mutual agreement. Partey will now depart as a free agent, bringing an end to his five-year stay in north London.
While some fans may be surprised by the club’s decision, especially after Partey’s strong 2024/25 season, the move aligns with Arsenal’s long-term planning. The Gunners have already identified replacements, with the signing of Martin Zubimendi said to be imminent, and his shirt number already chosen. However, Zubimendi alone may not be enough to fill the void left by Partey.
According to SkySports, Arsenal recently submitted a €10 million offer for Brentford’s Christian Nørgaard. Although that bid is expected to be rejected, the club’s interest in the Danish midfielder signals their intent to reinforce the position quickly.
Partey departs with strong numbers and respect
Partey has been a key figure in Arsenal’s midfield during their recent rise. After a stop-start beginning to his career due to fitness issues, he enjoyed his most consistent season to date in 2024/25. The Ghanaian made 52 appearances in all competitions, his highest tally since the 2017/18 campaign.
His performances last season were widely praised. Calm in possession, strong in duels, and intelligent with his positioning, Partey became an indispensable part of Mikel Arteta’s system. Given that, some supporters have questioned whether the club have made the right decision in letting him go.
Still, there are broader considerations. Partey is 32 and was reportedly seeking a pay rise on his existing £200,000-per-week contract. From Arsenal’s perspective, agreeing to such terms would go against their current wage structure and long-term planning. With the midfielder likely seeking the final major contract of his career, the club’s reluctance to compromise is understandable.
A divisive decision, but a logical one
Letting Partey leave will certainly divide opinion. On one hand, the Gunners are parting ways with an elite midfielder coming off a strong season. On the other, they are standing firm on wage policy and ensuring the squad evolves within a sustainable framework.
All things considered, Arsenal have made the right call. Partey leaves with respect and appreciation, but his departure is a necessary step as the club continue to reshape the midfield for the seasons ahead.
What do you think? Have the Gunners made the right decision?
Benjamin Kenneth
To have given him a 300K a week deal for 2 years as he probably wanted was to risk going down the Willian road and also there was a fear of a Aubameyang style drop off in his performances once the bumper contract was secured or a return to his injury issues. Better to spend the wage increase money elsewhere? I hope he goes to Saudi now.
I’m glad Thomas has had a decent final season for us, he deserves to leave the fanbase with fond memories. However, people seem to let nostalgia blind them to reality – this guy has been slowing our play down ever since he joined us. Zubimendi is set to revolutionise our entire front line once they realise that he will find their runs. Surrounding the fine interceptions and tackles, Partey would take one, two, three touches every time, make bad decisions, misplace passes, and exacerbate our static positioning problem. Thanks mate and enjoy the Pro League and the bank balance, let’s start playing football properly again now.
I posted earlier that I’m fairly neutral on Partey, however, it’s important to remember that he could easily drop off. The Partey that was last season may not be the same next or the season after, even if he is fit. There were times last season – and not during his RB duties that Partey struggled for pace.
No point looking back as we don’t know what the club are working on in relation to creating a balanced squad for 25/26
Nostalgia is the main issue with many. Hence why people find it hard to move on when it comes to certain players.
It can be so hard to let go. 😊
I’m not sure how nostalgia comes into it at this time. Partey has come off one of his best seasons with Arsenal. For parts of the season he was arguably the best MF at the club.
Given his performances and durability for the past season I would suggest that it would normally make sense to do our best to keep him. The concerns about his age, ability to maintain fitness and the salary are of course understandable.
How many attacked Arsenal for paying Ozil and Aubameuang over the odds to stay when they had zero resell value over the age of 30
Yet you now want Arsenal to pay over 200-000 pound a week for a 32 year old to.sit on the bench who based on the last 5 years we know is likely to not stay fit
Any ideas Dan what Arsenal could have realised if he was sold?
Who Ozil or Aubameuang?
Partey
Barca made 15 million though Dan selling him to Chelsea ,another sport state of affairs from the manager and the powers that be .
Yes, I vividly remember Özils and Aubas performances before extension and the dramatic drop off after getting that +300k week contracts..
At least we seem to have learned about that.
If you talk about long term project then we not think about trophies now. I think Party leaving is a setback in our midfield, having a player adopt to the system leaving and bringing player who is now about learn is something different.
And have think about thepaycat Arsenal want Party to accept?
Absolutely the right decision if the wage increase talk was real.
Can’t be increasing a slowing down, injury prone 32 year old midfielder’s wages. I would not have been okay with him staying but the wage increase rumour did it for me.
Goodbye Thomas Partey. Thank you for everything. 👍🙏
Let’s move on.
A truly great footballer, but for a number of reasons, our Management were right not to accede to his financial demands.TP had a presence which few others in the Premier League had and i loved watching him stamp his authority on matches.if he is leaving i wish him every success for the future.
@Grandad.
I 100% agree. I doubted that Partey would come good for us after his first two seasons. He was always injured and every time he stayed fit he looked out of place. Then 2022/23 rolled up, he was so good. But then injured again.
He looked alright this season. But after watching him up against more athletic / dynamic midfielders in the PSG and Newcastle game where he looked so slow and kept chasing shadows I accepted that he was done as a starter for us..
But I think he has been a very successful servant for us. When in his prime he ran that middle of the park.
Wish him all the best. 😊👍
Just seen pictures of Partey in pre season training with the boys – he looks completely relaxed smiling.
Guess he’s a happy bunny!!
This is a sensible decision by the club if both Zubi and Norgard are joining. The challenge we usually have is selling without replacement but this time its happening and so no need to worry about his exit.Personally I wish him well in his endeavours. He served us well when fit,but I can’t confidently say he would keep fit next season.
We are yet to officially announce anyone but I am excited with the prospective buys we are being linked to. If we manage to get Kepa, Zubi,Norgard,Mosquera,Rodrigo and Gyokeres It will be wonderful.
Financially it was the only move to tell Partey goodbye. Performance wise this will hurt us. His loss will be felt like Xhaka’s departure. For years our play flowed through him. New partnerships/awarenesses will need to be developed with Zubimendi who will need time to settle/learn/cope with a new league/country/team. We have considerable important matches in the first 10 games. This is very unfortunate. I wish I could have seen Partey’s face when he found out his powerplay for bigger wages failed. He could have been a legend, a big part of a powerful rotation of midfielders. He could be the one to help rest and rotate our starting MFs so we are always fresh and energised. We are considerably weaker because of his (or agent’s) greed.
I think if things work out / Zubimendi being able to adapt quicker to the EPL rigors, he will be a better Deep laying midfielders than Partey. I do think that Zubimendi is more talented (pure natural calmness and intelligence on the ball). He seems to be a natural deep laying midfielder that is more comfortable recieving the to feet from his defence.
Partey is more physically imposing but Zubimendi seems to be more intelligent.
But on the other hand I think Partey is much more talented than Rice and more intelligent with the ball at his feet.
But also on the other hand I do think that Rice is very good out of possession / off the ball, he is very good / intelligent reading the game defensively and also getting himself in goal scoring positions.
Rice, zubimendi, norgaard, Merino as CM and DM will do .. sign mosquero, sign hato, sign a winger , sign a striker and we are good to go
Fabrizio Romano just reporting that we are in for yet another CB (Mosquero). Do we really need yet another CB?
🤔
Apparently Goonster,
He can play right back as well. Arteta just loves a versatile player doesn’t he. 👍
Yes, other outlets are also carrying that story and are saying that personal terms have been agreed.
I liked Partey, when he was good he was very good. But if as has been reported that he wanted more money to stay, which was his right of course. But at the same time it was Arsenal’s right to say thanks but no thanks. And now it’s time to move on, and bring in the necessary replacement.
That said, good luck Partey who ever you join.
Absolutely correct. The last African player at Arsenal gone. Last season another Ghanian born Nketiah gone. Partey disappointed us bitterly in the SFs v PSG. We expected a lot from him at the end of the season but he was too reckless and irresponsible. Had Arsenal won the UCL, Partey’s position would remain intact. He shot down himself. Availability wise last season he was far better than the injury plagued prior seasons. I’m vindicated by the decision for I was gutted with his costly mistakes. Similarly if Mosquera signs Kiwior needs to go.
In my opinion, it’s possible Partey stepped up massively last season because he had an eye for a new contract (literally played for a new contract maybe). And I think he’ll likely drop off again if he were to be allowed to stay.
The signs were already showing of an aging player who is loosing his athleticism even last season.
This decision in all its entirety makes sense to me. Other experiences with players in similar situations hasn’t been nice.
The problem has always been replacing these players with similar quality immediately. And it’s still the issue right now.
I loved Partey when we signed him and I really think he helped to take us to the next level but I agree. I think we’ve found ourselves an excellent replacement – far more defensively specialised, which is a great tactical card to have up your sleeve in a game – and for a fraction of the cost. He almost certainly wouldn’t be in the preferred XI so it’s really better for all…Parteys.
He’ll bow out on a positive note without acrimony, which is not something we’re used to at Arsenal.
I’m feeling very positive about our business so far and can’t wait for preseason.
PS. If Eze joins, I’ll do a small sex wee.