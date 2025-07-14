Andrea Berta arrived at Arsenal as a highly recommended figure tasked with replacing Edu. It was widely acknowledged that he had significant shoes to fill. The sporting director joined the Emirates at a crucial time when Arsenal was in need of strong leadership in the transfer market.

Mikel Arteta requires all the support he can get regarding new player acquisitions. There is confidence that Berta will deliver on these expectations, having signed several high-profile stars during his tenure at Atletico Madrid.

However, following the conclusion of last season, rival clubs Liverpool and Manchester City began to make significant moves in the transfer market. The Gunners found themselves observing from the sidelines, which caused concern among supporters who feared another quiet summer window.

Arsenal’s Recent Transfer Strategy

This unease extended to questioning Berta’s role as sporting director, with some wondering why he had accepted the position if new players were not forthcoming. Nevertheless, over the past week, Berta has started to silence his critics through decisive and bold actions.

Most recently, Arsenal reached an agreement to add Viktor Gyokeres to their squad at the Emirates. The Swedish forward has remained a primary target for the club, and his imminent signing comes shortly after the arrivals of Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard were announced.

The club has also secured agreements to sign Noni Madueke and Cristhian Mosquera, further strengthening the squad. These acquisitions demonstrate a clear ambition to bolster the team and support Arteta’s vision.

Renewed Optimism at the Emirates

Fans are beginning to appreciate the impact of Berta’s work in the transfer market, as his approach is translating into tangible results. As the transfer window progresses, Arsenal supporters are growing increasingly optimistic about the direction the club is heading.

With Berta’s assertive moves, the team appears to be assembling a competitive squad capable of challenging at the highest level. Confidence is returning, and many cannot help but feel a renewed sense of excitement about the future under his leadership.

