Opinion – Another moment passes Arsenal by

For the second league game in a row, Arsenal failed to score, with numerous players missing and a clear lack of composure evident in the second half. There was a sense that individuals overthought situations in the final third, leading to poor decision-making at key moments when calm execution was required.

Some supporters view it as a coincidence that these performances followed Manchester City’s drop in points, while others believe external factors can influence mentality. In football, luck and scheduling play a role that cannot be controlled. Had Arsenal kicked off at the City Ground before the Manchester derby, the performance may have been more relaxed. It is reasonable to believe that different circumstances could have led to greater calm, rather than heightened tension.

Perspective amid mounting pressure

Despite the frustration, some reactions have been excessive. The reality is that after two draws, both influenced by anxiety, Arsenal have still managed to increase their lead at the top of the table to seven points. That advantage would have been accepted without hesitation if offered at Christmas. There is no immediate need for panic once the pressure affecting the players is acknowledged.

This squad is on the verge of achieving something none of their peers have managed in two decades. They are close to writing themselves into history, a situation that naturally brings weight and expectation. Footballers are human, and when the reward is significant, the final step often proves the most difficult. If success were straightforward, the long wait for a league title would not have stretched to twenty-two years.

Learning to handle decisive moments

This reflection is not criticism, but an assessment of where this young group currently stands. Disappointment is understandable because the desire to win the league is intense, and many want it secured as quickly and comfortably as possible. That also explains the reluctance to give Pep Guardiola another opportunity. He will be highlighting positives to his players, stressing their experience of closing out title races, and trusting his former assistant in North London to feel the strain.

The hope remains that challengers will lack the consistency to exploit Arsenal’s nerves. From now until May, however, Arsenal must learn to win when the pressure is greatest. Eventually, the balance will shift, and once it does, belief should follow. The last step, after all, is always the hardest.