Opinion – Another moment passes Arsenal by

For the second league game in a row, Arsenal failed to score, with numerous players missing and a clear lack of composure evident in the second half. There was a sense that individuals overthought situations in the final third, leading to poor decision-making at key moments when calm execution was required.
Some supporters view it as a coincidence that these performances followed Manchester City’s drop in points, while others believe external factors can influence mentality. In football, luck and scheduling play a role that cannot be controlled. Had Arsenal kicked off at the City Ground before the Manchester derby, the performance may have been more relaxed. It is reasonable to believe that different circumstances could have led to greater calm, rather than heightened tension.
Perspective amid mounting pressure
Despite the frustration, some reactions have been excessive. The reality is that after two draws, both influenced by anxiety, Arsenal have still managed to increase their lead at the top of the table to seven points. That advantage would have been accepted without hesitation if offered at Christmas. There is no immediate need for panic once the pressure affecting the players is acknowledged.
This squad is on the verge of achieving something none of their peers have managed in two decades. They are close to writing themselves into history, a situation that naturally brings weight and expectation. Footballers are human, and when the reward is significant, the final step often proves the most difficult. If success were straightforward, the long wait for a league title would not have stretched to twenty-two years.
Learning to handle decisive moments
This reflection is not criticism, but an assessment of where this young group currently stands. Disappointment is understandable because the desire to win the league is intense, and many want it secured as quickly and comfortably as possible. That also explains the reluctance to give Pep Guardiola another opportunity. He will be highlighting positives to his players, stressing their experience of closing out title races, and trusting his former assistant in North London to feel the strain.
The hope remains that challengers will lack the consistency to exploit Arsenal’s nerves. From now until May, however, Arsenal must learn to win when the pressure is greatest. Eventually, the balance will shift, and once it does, belief should follow. The last step, after all, is always the hardest.
______________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
If Rice and Martinelli didn’t miss the sitters in the first half of the game, we would likely have won it. In my opinion, Arteta also made wrong substitutions, despite knowing we needed quicker passes to the left wing
Man United would likely sit back as well, so we’ll need Jesus or Havertz to break their defense. Gyokeres simply doesn’t possess Jesus’ link-up play skills and Havertz’s aerial ability to test sturdy defense
That is, if Gyokeres doesn’t have a minimum game time clause on his contract
utd used two fearless youngsters vs city, something we
are afraid to do !! they had the desire and intensity to
steamroll city..
Everybody ignoring Villa who will be 4 points behind us today. City has what it takes to go past crumbling Arsenal but even Emery is a known winner. When it comes to trophies, MA has nothing on Pep or Emery.
Therefore MA has 1 week to solve this. We play United H, Leeds A, Sunderland H. Thats 9 points needed without excuses, otherwise we know we have started the crumbling under pressure -phase and cannot win the title.
Wouldn’t go that far
Your going by the assumption City and / or Villa win their next 3 games
Lets remember we have actually extended our lead in this period
Along with a better goal stat Dan, especially over Villa.
Do you think we should have had a penalty and what’s your view on Mr Oliver’s overall performance Dan?
Dont forget that it wont get easy for us either. After those 3 matched we play Brentford A, Spurs A, Chelsea H and Brighton A. During that City plays 3 easy home matches so we need the gap in the next 3 mstches.
I believe in this team and their ability to deliver some joy to us at the end of it all in spite of the disappointment of not capitalizing on our competitors’ failings. You only need a point (or even goal difference) to win the league; and I am confident we can do it.
Let’s keep the faith.
Gykores offers nothing, like playing with ten men
You can say Haaland offers nothing yesterday, but what service did he get?
Should we measure Gyok and Harland by how many they miss, if team don’t load gun and hand it to them?
Same with wingers. On touch line with loads of space or 1 on 1 if it comes to them quick enough, but eventually worked to them they are now double teamed – is it then the wingers fault they went whole game contributing nothing?
Move ball quicker and further faster. Simples.
That Haaland offers nothing is simply not true. His movement and intelligence is world class. Most importantly Haaland is physically and technically elite- you can’t say the same for Gyokeres.
Gyokeres has been dispossessed of the ball more times than any striker in the Premier League. How do you expect your teammates to trust you with the ball if you’re that poor at taking care of it?
Haaland has a brilliant first touch which, in addition to his pace and power, allows him to get away from defenders. By contrast, Gyokeres’ poor first touch and hold up play mean he is easily dispossessed.
He was through on goal yesterday and his technique let him down, allowing Murillo to make the block. Haaland scores that. It’s embarrassing to compare the two.
If that was the case we wouldn’t be 7 points ahead at the top. 10 men teams wouldn’t be leading the league
The fact that we play Gyokeres and we are at the top shows that he does offer enough, if not a lot of goals
City don’t look like challenging at moment, they’re more like rebuilding with Pep trying to play more transitioning football. This City team doesn’t look like the City of old that can go on a +-12 game winning streak. But with that said Arteta needs to release the handbrake, and also find a way to keep his best players fresh and manage the minutes better. Apparently Saka had a niggle before the game, and Rice didn’t look fresh at all. Eze needs some consistent minutes also, so he’s not rusty when called upon.
I don’t believe in this “they played first, dropped points, we then blew opportunity” guff. Say Mancy lose home to wolves at lunchtime, we then draw at Anfield at dinner time, what opportunity have we failed to take? The challenge for each rival on each gameweek is completely different.
I’m old enough to remember when this blog was full of “that’s not the performance or result of Title winners” when Arsenal merely won 1.0 at Old Trafford earlier this season.
they played first, dropped points, we then blew opportunity” guff.
That’s literally what has happened
That is not true. What literally happened is that MC lost their game and Arsenal drew theirs.
MC did not gain any additional points. Arsenal gained one point.
I don’t buy the notion that Arsenal lost because of anxiety. Arsenal had enough chances to win that game- Martinelli chance, Zubimendi chance, Gyokeres chance, Saka chance, Rice chance and Merino chance. All good chances and our superior xG supports this.
Meanwhile Forest offered nothing in the other box- nada, zero, zilch! No threat whatsoever.
We simply lacked the sharpness to convert our chances, which is a consequence of mental and physical fatigue imo. Third away game in a week and that Chelsea game took a lot from us. Our opponents had a week’s rest and were fresher- similar thing probably contributed to City’s loss.
What we should be discussing is how to use the squad better to keep the players sharp. We are also lacking a bit of dynamism on the left in the continued absence of Calafiori.
This anxiety theory sounds like confirmation bias to me. Some questionable selections, players missing chances and fatigue are more plausible explanations for that result/performance.
There have been times already this season where we’ve played after City dropped points and we’ve won,like Bournemouth most recently – that kind of disproves this theory.