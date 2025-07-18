Opinion: Any half-decent striker will bang under Arteta. Havertz and Merino prove this

Arsenal entered the summer window with a clear list of priorities, and at the top was the signing of a traditional centre-forward. After finishing second for a third successive season, attention quickly turned to the transfer market, with rumours swirling around several key targets. In the search for a striker, Benjamin Šeško and Viktor Gyökeres dominated headlines. Šeško appeared to be the first-choice option, but fast forward a month and the Gunners are now close to signing Gyökeres instead.

The club has reportedly agreed a deal in principle to sign the Swedish international, though final terms remain unresolved due to disagreements over the add-ons structure. Nonetheless, the forward is still widely expected to join this summer.

Gyökeres has flaws, but Arsenal’s system offers support

Viktor Gyökeres will bring quality to the forward line, but some concerns have been raised about his suitability for the Premier League. Questions remain around his aerial strength and ball control, especially given the pace and physicality of English football. Despite scoring 97 goals in two seasons for Sporting, even the most optimistic Arsenal fan might hesitate to expect those numbers in red and white.

However, there is reason for optimism. Supporters should take confidence from Mikel Arteta’s tactical adaptations over the past two years, particularly the way Kai Havertz and Mikel Merino were repurposed into effective centre-forwards.

Arteta’s tactical tweaks have yielded results

Kai Havertz was initially signed to play in midfield but, after a mixed start, he was redeployed as a striker. He ended his debut season with 14 goals. Last term, he had already scored 15 goals by early February before injury ruled him out for most of the remainder of the campaign, aside from two substitute appearances. His absence was keenly felt, a testament to his growing influence in the number nine role.

Mikel Merino also deserves credit, stepping up as a makeshift striker in Havertz’s absence. The midfielder scored seven goals and provided four assists in that role. Arteta’s decision-making and player management in both cases deserves recognition.

The point is simple. If two midfielders, operating as emergency strikers, could perform well and score regularly under Arteta, then there should be confidence in a natural finisher like Gyökeres. While he may not be a complete forward, he has the tools to succeed in this Arsenal setup. With superior players around him and a proven manager guiding him, the Swede could elevate his game and build on his prolific form in Portugal.

At 27, he may not have significant room for development, but certain rough edges will surely be smoothed out under Arteta’s watch. Football is not linear, and there are no guarantees. But if Havertz and Merino could deliver, there is every reason to believe Gyökeres could thrive.

Would love to get your opinion on this. Do the performances of Kai Havertz and Mikel Merino at centre-forward justify the belief that Viktor Gyökeres will bang?

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…