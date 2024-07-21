Opinion – Are Arsenal fans worried that our EPL rivals are getting a jump start ahead of the new season?

All quiet at the Emirates! But let’s not panic yet!

So it’s nearly been a week since the Euros have ended and as always Arsenal still have zero movement in the transfer market, although we are continually told that Riccardo Calafiori will be signing very soon.

Should we be worried or is there still plenty more work and transfers coming our way?

Well only time will tell but it does look like Manchester United are going all out in their transfers this season by adding Leny Yoro to their ranks already while being close to adding Manuel Ugarte to their squad too as reported by Fabrizio Romano. So will they be a threat to us next season by adding these “sought after” players? Does that mean they are ready for some serious business in the league this season? I hope not!

I know it is early days but if I know Mikel Arteta he would like to get most of the business done early so that it gives the players time to go on pre season together and to get to know each other before the season starts.

So it is a little worrying that we haven’t added anyone or let go of anyone apart from one or two so far, really the proper business hasn’t begun and I am sure it doesn’t mean that nothing is going to happen at all but that the business maybe be slower than we like!

But in this day and age as we have seen before you cannot afford to be slow because other teams can come in and grab those players right under your nose.

So although it is all quiet on the transfer front I have hope that our business will soon be picking up ready for the fight at the start of the new Premier League season and that it will be a positive one!

Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.