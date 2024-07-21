Opinion – Are Arsenal fans worried that our EPL rivals are getting a jump start ahead of the new season?

All quiet at the Emirates! But let’s not panic yet!
So it’s nearly been a week since the Euros have ended and as always Arsenal still have zero movement in the transfer market, although we are continually told that Riccardo Calafiori will be signing very soon.
Should we be worried or is there still plenty more work and transfers coming our way?
Well only time will tell but it does look like Manchester United are going all out in their transfers this season by adding Leny Yoro to their ranks already while being close to adding Manuel Ugarte to their squad too as reported by Fabrizio Romano. So will they be a threat to us next season by adding these “sought after” players? Does that mean they are ready for some serious business in the league this season? I hope not!
I know it is early days but if I know Mikel Arteta he would like to get most of the business done early so that it gives the players time to go on pre season together and to get to know each other before the season starts.
So it is a little worrying that we haven’t added anyone or let go of anyone apart from one or two so far, really the proper business hasn’t begun and I am sure it doesn’t mean that nothing is going to happen at all but that the business maybe be slower than we like!
But in this day and age as we have seen before you cannot afford to be slow because other teams can come in and grab those players right under your nose.
So although it is all quiet on the transfer front I have hope that our business will soon be picking up ready for the fight at the start of the new Premier League season and that it will be a positive one!
Here’s hoping hey Gooners?
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
No, I don’t think we should be worried yet. The window doesn’t close until 31 August but, ideally, Arsenal will want to complete all, or very nearly all, its transfer business – buying and selling – a while before then not least because it gives new players time to settle in, as the article says.
Also, the closer the deadline is, the more likely a small hitch in negotiations can scupper any deal completely. Selling clubs won’t then sell because there’s no time to bring in a replacement etc. Arsenal have lost out before because of this, particularly under Arsene who quite often left transfer business very late in the day.
Arsenal haven’t done much regarding offloading players yet, just a few leaving at the end of their contracts and a couple more out on loan. “Serious” sales are really needed so Edu will want to get this started asap.
Arteta is building from the back with Calafiori and Guehi first key purchases. I believe Timber will be repositioned to become our defensive midfielder DM.
If you remember when he played for Arsenal last time he was all over the pitch, showing high energy, great passing and making interceptions in the middle of the park.
I said then Timber would make a great DM.
I don’t see Guehi arriving but I definitely agree on Timber. I’ve been wondering if this has been MA’s plan for him.
Timber as a DM has also crossed my mind. Moving a defender into
that position worked for us before, albeit many years ago. Don Howe done it with Peter Storey, resulting with us winning our first Double in ’71, and George Graham done it with Michael Thomas, and we all know how that went.
Man Utd may be more active in this transfer period than our Gunners but will not necessarily end up with a better result. i.e. more does not equate to being better
I’m worried because Man United have got Zirkzee to dominate in the penalty box
Havertz tried his best to hold the ball in the final-third but he’s still not strong enough and Jesus/ Nketiah/ Trossard is just too weak for that task
Marseille are negotiating with Arsenal over Nketiah, so I hope Arsenal will use the money to sign a new CF
Say it isn’t so. Just read where Tomi has been included in the squad for the US because of injury. The severity of the injury to his knee has not been disclosed yet. Good news is it’s not his calf again.
has “not” been included in the squad, ooops