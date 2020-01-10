Opinion – Are the Arsenal Bosses still refusing to back our coach?

Does hiring Arteta take the heat off the Arsenal management by Lagos Gooner
For the 20th time, I welcome Mikel Arteta to Arsenal and I thank him for making such a quick impact on the way the team plays. With him as the manager of Arsenal, one can only pray that Arsenal starts living up to their status as a big club. However, does having Arteta mean the board of Arsenal directors are let off the hook? Are they now free of blame for how bad Arsenal has become under them?
Ever since these current members of the Arsenal board took over the running of the club, things have gone from best to good to bad and almost worse. The board does not seem to know how to run a football club successfully. With players almost running out of contract before they are offered a new contract, to taking forever to sack a coach and to finding it difficult to hire a coach, the management has never inspired confidence in the minds of lovers of Arsenal. Now, that we have Arteta, will the board sit up and start acting like they know what they want for the club?
The mood around the club right now is the mood of excitement fuelled by the determination and never say die attitude of the new coach, which he has impacted in the players, from what we have seen so far. However, just recently, I read on justarsenal.com of the possibility of Arteta clashing with the board over transfer related issues.
According to justarsenal, and I quote:”no one knows what the Spaniard was told or promised when he agreed to manage Arsenal. He may well have been told that there is no money available this month. He may also have been told that only loan players are acceptable at this time. Again, no one knows for sure.
There is no proof that the board is resistant, there is no proof that Arteta wants a particular player, we know he does not want the likes of Granit Xhaka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave and that is about it.”
If Arsenal doesn’t sign any player in the current transfer window before it closes, the heavens will not fall, like I wrote earlier in the week; but if it is discovered that we were not able to sign players because the board simply refused to release funds to buy or loan players, then we can safely say that the board of directors simply don’t know how to make things happen for the club.
Arteta may try his best but without the support of the board, he won’t do much. Can I please make an appeal to the board to do whatever it takes to support Arteta and save themselves from getting constantly bashed?
We are Arsenal and we are proud.
Sylvester Kwentua
Arsenal spent around 150 M in installments and purchases last year, so Arteta would likely not get additional transfer budget in January until Arsenal can sell one player
The window still has 20 days to go so let’s all relax and see what happens.
CB and LB..
Tierney still out for 2 months.. loan a friggin LB!
Let’s be honest we don’t have a great deal of money if any to play with after what we spent in summer. There maybe a cb in especially if mustafi leaves but we will have to wait and see.
I would be surprised if they backed Arteta heavily now they will do that in the summer but they may bring in a loan or do
Something just to add something defensively.
As long as the Kroenke’s own the club the investment in players will be second or third rate and so will our league position at the end of the season. Regardless of how good Arteta might turn out to be, he isn’t going to turn Chambers, Holding, Mustafi, Sokratis or Luis into Virgil van Dijk or Matthijs de Ligt or Dayot Upamencano. If we want top tier results we will need top tier players. It would appear as though we might have a top tier coach on our hands. Time will tell. But, no matter how good he is, if the Kroenke’s keep the handbrake on, Arsenal will struggle to move forward.
Our failure over the years was down to the board and the kroenke’s not doing whats best for the club, the board and owners dont care about how the fans feel, they’ve never supported any manager with the players they need, we always go for a cheaper option, loan or paying in installments. we all wanted wenger out but the main problem lies with the board and owners, the board are only concerned in making more money for the kroenke’s, the kroenke’s have to sell their shares to someone who is ambitious and loves football, they take money from our beloved club and invest it in the NFL, they wear LA rams kit to our training sessions.
That sums up they dont care for the success of this club, a friend of mine once said ” Arsenal is no longer a football club but a money making machine for the kroenke’s ”
#KroenkeOut
Klopp’s First signings after he got the job.
Marko Grujic -Red Star Belgrade – £5,100,000 – 6 January 2016
Steven Caulker – Queens Park Rangers – On Loan 12 January 2016
Kamil Grabara -Ruch Chorzow – £250,000 – 15 January 2016
He didn’t even spend up to 7 million pounds in his first Jan transfer..
We talk about giving time the way Klopp was given time, Yet most fans want us to blow money this Jan, which is Arteta’s first.
Are we trying to fast track Arteta’s abilities?
So we can say well we got him this players so he should get us top four and win the Europa league?
Fine let’s say he gets to sign players this January, and then the board refuses to release funds at the end of the season citing we spent all our money.
The same fans would come out and still say stuffs about the board.
Show me what Top manager got a job midway and made big money signings the same January.
Maybe I don’t know any, but can either of you mention any either?
Let the board and the coach be, we’ll be getting players at the end of the season.
Damn! Arsenal fans tho
Well said AussieGooner.Financially,recruitment will depend to a large extent on who we can sell to at least reduce the wage bill.Realistically the prospects of selling the likes of Mustafi,Luis,Socratis and Mik for example are poor.So, no outs,no ins.
According to a radio sports news item that I’ve just listened to Arteta has said that we will have to make the best with the players already at the club
As a fan of Arsenal I am appealing to the board to do the needful so as to enable our Coach Arteater to bring back the glory of the club. Arteater should table all what he needs to revive the club to the board and allow them play their roles. Assist the Coach please
This constant divisive board bashing is really not based on any facts.
The facts are, the financial records clearly show, no money is being taken out of the club by the owners. We have a somewhat difficult situation, because our revenue is under pressure, mainly because of 2 things:
1) We have less income as we are not in the Champions League
2) For several years, we have not been able to develop players to become more valuable, sell them and reinvest
Just last summer we still made a significant net investment in players, with a clear purpose to bring us back in CL in the short term and to make us more competitive in the long term.
I have no personal interest in defending the board, but I really don’t think the board is to blame. The fact that we have had a terrible first half season comes down to the former manager and the players. Yes, the players also have to take some of the blame, when it seems they now have much more to give, than they did.
Instead of this constant blame game, let’s get behind all the team, the manager, and the whole club (including the board). The numbers, both in points in the league and in the financial records actually show, we all have a common interest in improving how we have performed for several years. And it isn’t because of lack of net investment.