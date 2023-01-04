Opinion – Are these three staying fit crucial to Arsenal’s title chances?

Are These Three the Fuel to Arsenal’s Title Charge? by Daniel O
Arsenal could repeat Leicester’s 2015-16 title win this season. Before that season, anyone who predicted Leicester would win the Premier League would have been considered hopelessly optimistic, but they did. Arsenal finished fifth last season, and much was said about Arteta’s project being doomed. This criticism appears to have inspired the Spaniard to change his tactics as well as to get it right during the summer transfer window.
Arsenal did not come just to play this season; they have won game after game, with only one loss and two draws in 17 games. Although many are afraid to admit it, the Gunners are on course to win their first Premier League title in 18 years. So, what can stop them from doing so? Only injuries can.
Ian Wright names Arsenal trio Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, and Bukayo Saka as players who, if fit for the rest of the season, could ensure Arsenal win the Premier League.
“There still may be a chance that Arsenal may try and sign somebody,” said the Arsenal legend on the Kelly and Wrighty show.
“Saka’s done it [this season], Partey, Odegaard [have done it].
“Those are the ones; if Partey, Odegaard, and Saka stay fit, which is going to be very tough, then I think Arsenal have got a very good chance of winning the league.” Do you agree that the trio may be the fuel for Arsenal’s title charge? If not, who do you believe is or is not?
For me it’s not only these 3 but others as well that make this team tick. But if it has to be one then it’s Partey we don’t have a replacement for him and we can see the drop in our performances plus points when he is not playing. Others I think Arteta can bring in players like ESR, Viera, Tommy, Tierney etc and change the system a bit to soften the blow. But to loose anyone from playing 11 to long term injury will for sure have an impact on season run no matter who that player is.
We were the better team, end of. Newcastle defended really well. We could’ve had a penalty or 2, sometimes decisions go against us and sometimes they go our way. Newcastle has only once lost this season so this point is not as bad as ie. Southampton draw.
Time to move on! We are 8 points ahead, City plays Chelsea, Spurs, United and Spurs again this month, they won’t win all of them.
We need to focus on Spurs, United and Everton games. Against Oxford we should field our B teamers:
———— Turner
Cedric Holding Tomi Tierney
———- ASL Elneny
Nelson – Vieira – Marquinhos
——– – – Eddie
Bring in ESR, Martinelli etc. to keep match fitness
If 10 outfield players cannot tap the ball into their opponents goal in a period of 90+ minutes and the gaffer remains clueless just doing some animated gestures, sorry folks I’m not convinced about our title credentials, ambitions are good to have but reality is that we may not lift the jug if this continues.
Read on twitter rival fans saying Arsenal has no single MVP that they could target, ’cause everyone is good and capable of either scoring or creating chances. Long may it continue
We seem to be pretty well covered in terms of keepers and back four but the loss of Partey would be a huge set backEnd lack of a viable alternative to him is a concern, as is the lack of pace in our engine room.Odegaard, Xhaka and Zinchenko are all doing well but none of this trio and back ups such as Lokonga and Elneny are blessed with speed which is needed to recover the ball quickly and to protect the back four.Liverpool are suffering as their aging first choice midfield trio are one paced hence their apparent interest in Bellingham and possibly Rice .An athletic backup for Partey does not seem to be on our agenda this transfer window but it ought to be.
I think yesterday showed just how thin we are up front in the big games until ESR and Jesus come back.
Agree that Partey staying healthy is the key to this season and wonder if the lack of transfer noise on a DM is because Edu has someone lined up in the summer.
I’m thinking of Wright’s comment last month that he has it on good authority that a top Prem player has agreed to join if we make CL. I don’t t see Tielmans at that level but maybe Rice.
In my opinion, the indispensable players are currently Jesus, Martinelli, Saka, Partey, Magalhaes and Saliba. I bet our squad rotation players will be good enough to replace the rest of our key players
