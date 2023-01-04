Opinion – Are these three staying fit crucial to Arsenal’s title chances?

Are These Three the Fuel to Arsenal’s Title Charge? by Daniel O

Arsenal could repeat Leicester’s 2015-16 title win this season. Before that season, anyone who predicted Leicester would win the Premier League would have been considered hopelessly optimistic, but they did. Arsenal finished fifth last season, and much was said about Arteta’s project being doomed. This criticism appears to have inspired the Spaniard to change his tactics as well as to get it right during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal did not come just to play this season; they have won game after game, with only one loss and two draws in 17 games. Although many are afraid to admit it, the Gunners are on course to win their first Premier League title in 18 years. So, what can stop them from doing so? Only injuries can.

Ian Wright names Arsenal trio Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, and Bukayo Saka as players who, if fit for the rest of the season, could ensure Arsenal win the Premier League.

“There still may be a chance that Arsenal may try and sign somebody,” said the Arsenal legend on the Kelly and Wrighty show.

“Saka’s done it [this season], Partey, Odegaard [have done it].

“Those are the ones; if Partey, Odegaard, and Saka stay fit, which is going to be very tough, then I think Arsenal have got a very good chance of winning the league.” Do you agree that the trio may be the fuel for Arsenal’s title charge? If not, who do you believe is or is not?

