Opinion: Are we already putting too much pressure on Houssem Aouar?

Arsenal is on the verge of completing a move for the French midfielder, Houssem Aouar.

The 22-year-old will join the Gunners as a midfielder in demand and he is expected to be one of the final jigsaw pieces in Mikel Arteta’s rebuild.

After Arsenal lost to Liverpool on Monday, some fans online were claiming that the Gunners need him as soon as possible.

While I think that this team needs an injection of some new blood, I don’t necessarily agree that one player will change our results.

Some fans are already of the view that Aouar will make us a brilliant team that can beat the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City as soon as he joins us.

Why are we already putting the youngster under undue unnecessary pressure when he hasn’t signed for us yet.

This type of expectation is very dangerous and it can actually make us impatient.

With that in mind, when Aouar eventually starts playing for us, we may expect too much from him, even more than he can actually offer us.

We are going to have a great season and we will probably sign Aouar too, but let’s not expect him to work a miracle as soon as he joins us.

I mean, it never worked out that way with Nicolas Pepe, did it?

An article from Ime