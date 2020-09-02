Opinion: Are we being smart by developing Ceballos for Real Madrid?

Arsenal is reportedly close to agreeing on another loan deal for Dani Ceballos claims the Guardian.

The Spaniard spent the last campaign at the Emirates and he helped Arsenal win the FA Cup.

The Gunners have maintained that they will like to take him back on loan again and the player also seems keen on a return.

The latest reports claim that Arsenal is putting finishing touches for him to return to the Emirates for another season on loan.

One thing the report adds is that there is no option for Arsenal to sign him after his loan spell, and that is a concern for me.

There are two of many reasons why clubs send out players on loan, one is that they want to get him off their wage bill since they no longer want him.

The other reason is that they know that he has potential but they cannot give him the playing time required, so they send him out to develop further.

For Ceballos, I think that the latter is the case, how good is that?

I know that Ceballos has been important to us so far and he will still be a key player when he returns, however, wouldn’t it be better for us to sign a player or develop one of our own?

I am excited that Ceballos will be back, but I don’t think it will be a smart decision at the end of the day, especially when he eventually leaves us as a much better player.

An article from Ime