Opinion: Are we sticking by Arteta because he can do the job or because we hope he can?

Mikel Arteta made a great start to his managerial career when he won the FA Cup and Community Shield with an Arsenal side that previously couldn’t beat the likes of Sheffield United.
Unai Emery seemed to have lost the dressing room during his time as the club’s manager and the fans had turned on the team as well.
However, Arteta came in and inspired the players to put in some fine performances for the club.
He was backed in the last transfer window, this we hoped would help him get us back into the top four.
When Arteta was winning those trophies, it was easy to forget that he was an inexperienced manager, after all, why question what is working?
He is now struggling to get his team to win games. Arsenal has lost 6 of their opening 11 league games, and they are currently outside the top ten.
The club has reportedly handed him a vote of confidence despite the run of form (Goal), isn’t that questionable?
Managers keep their jobs by winning trophies and matches, Arteta is being kept because he is a long-term appointment it seems.
As fans, we have been starved of success and we need a manager that can lead us back to Premier League glory and Champions League football.
Is Arteta that man? I don’t think so.
The club has to face the reality of the situation which is that Arteta’s inexperience is catching up with him and he should be replaced and not kept because of sentiments.
I can’t put my finger quite on why but this is perhaps the most annoying article I have read on this site for quite some time.
To answer your question, at least I think there is a question, I’m supporting Arteta because I think he has the potential to be a great manager and hate teams that change managers like underwear. We were never as good as many thought we were when we beat City, Liverpool and Chelsea last year and we aren’t as bad as many think we are now.
Has Arteta pissed me off with some of his decisions? Of course he has.
Is he definitely going to succeed? Nobody knows.
Does he deserves time? In my opinion yes. Ask Southampton what can happen when a struggling manager is given time.
You’re right there Trudeau.
I happen to agree with you on Southampton and wrote as much a while back.
I have also thought that this season will throw up some surprises, as the CP v T game proved and as Fulham are showing as I write (even though Liverpool are fighting back).
There is a long way to go and changing managers in the way that Watford did ( 9 managers in 5 years) can’t be the answer. It also begs the question on who the club could attract without the necessary funds to do a Man City?
I honestly think we have to go backwards to go forward. We needed to sort out things defensively and we have improved in that area. The offensive area has taken a hit but i honestly believe the fixture list has not helped us man city away, Tottenham away, Liverpool away and man utd away in the first 9 games. We haven’t had a chance to build up our confidence. Hopefully we can build on the defensive side and go on a bit of run.
I would like us to go with a front three of saka pepe and auba and we need to move to a back four and play smith rowe in the 10 role.
He has already shown he is capable so he will do it there is no doubt about that. Starting today he is going to slowly win the confidence of all who doubt him and the team ( and rightly so if I may say).
Our league position is not as bad as some people would like to believe. A good run of form in one month will take us back into contention and it is my belief and view that run is starting today.
Unay was also given a vote of confidence shortly before being unjustly fired (they should have helped him deal with the players stinking attitude at that time but the cowards took a cheap way out as is their custom).
Those who want Mikel fired want a quick solution which won’t come with a change of manager.
If he doesn’t win today, sack him and bring in Allegri.
This is just another ploy to put more undue pressure on the manager who took over the team in the middle of the season. He is not even given a fair chance. And people expect him to do a job with the rubbish that Arsene Wenger left behind. I will back Arteta and hope gets a fair chance. You can really see that he needs a team right now to back him up. He needs time to get rid of the Mafia(players) that is running this team. Allow him to do his job. You also see the media’s agenda in trying to get him fired. First it was Ozil than it was Saliba. I don’t see Saliba making any waves in the under 21 team. I personally am not really a fan of Saliba I think that he is overrated. So please allow MA to get rid of the rut in this club. His stance has been clear from the beginning, discipline and performance. This has been the problem at Arsenal for years. Now finally we have a manager that want to change things around and now this. Come on!! Really?? How much are you guys getting from Ozil for these articles, I’m beginning to wonder 🤔. We have Arsene Wenger commenting on Ozil and how MA should use him. This is crazy!! Have we forgotten that the same Wenger could not get the best out of Ozil. Give the man a decent chance please? At least let him build the team he wants. Not Wengers bunch of deadwood. That has been crap for years now.
All the arguments put froward as pro Arteta have no base
1) He has massively improved us defensively, how? We have conceded 14 goals in 11 matches how can you say we are much improved defensively. In actual we have gone back massively in attack with a slight improvement in defensively.
2) He has the potential to be great manager, if you take loosing 6 games in league out of 11 matches to some sort of great potential then I am lost for words.
3) he has proven it before? When has he proven before he has no previous track record and winning an FA cup can not be a thing which makes him into a great manager. If this was the case then as I said before De Matio should have been hired as he won champions league with Chelsea or we should not have sacked UE as he took us to the UEFA cup final which is way bigger achievement then winning FA cup.
4) Changing manager is not the Arsenal way and we don’t like clubs who change managers like under pants? Well the clubs which ppl are pointing to mostly are Chelsea or Madrid both have won more trophies bec of this strategy then us. Club is bigger then the manager we are not here to make Arteta into a great manager we are here to make Arsenal into a European power house again. None of us will mind if we win trophies after trophies like Chelsea no matter how many managers we go through. This is project Arsenal no project Arteta.
5) Not enough player quality? Well no one seemed to complain about that when we won FA cup and last season league games. Our squad is full of international, most of them regular for their national teams. Plus isn’t it the responsibility of manager to get the best of players. Didn’t Renieri won League with Licester how many well known super starts did he have in the team. Even now do you really think our squad is worse then licester, Man United or Spuds.
6) Not supported by owner, we have spent net £443 million in last 5 windows more then so many others clubs. We just went out and bought a £44 million player straight not to mention all those other signings if Gabriel M, Mari, Cedric plus William on high wages. What more are we expecting from owner. This window it was only Arteta and Edu dealing with transfers no one else was involved so what more power can you give to a new inexperienced manager.
Bottom line is, this is football and it’s a result driven business, you don’t produce you will loose fan base, mega TV rights , big sponsorship deals, money from Europe etc etc. It is better to change a manger to achieve results then spend more time and money on a project failing project.