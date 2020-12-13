Opinion: Are we sticking by Arteta because he can do the job or because we hope he can?

Mikel Arteta made a great start to his managerial career when he won the FA Cup and Community Shield with an Arsenal side that previously couldn’t beat the likes of Sheffield United.

Unai Emery seemed to have lost the dressing room during his time as the club’s manager and the fans had turned on the team as well.

However, Arteta came in and inspired the players to put in some fine performances for the club.

He was backed in the last transfer window, this we hoped would help him get us back into the top four.

When Arteta was winning those trophies, it was easy to forget that he was an inexperienced manager, after all, why question what is working?

He is now struggling to get his team to win games. Arsenal has lost 6 of their opening 11 league games, and they are currently outside the top ten.

The club has reportedly handed him a vote of confidence despite the run of form (Goal), isn’t that questionable?

Managers keep their jobs by winning trophies and matches, Arteta is being kept because he is a long-term appointment it seems.

As fans, we have been starved of success and we need a manager that can lead us back to Premier League glory and Champions League football.

Is Arteta that man? I don’t think so.

The club has to face the reality of the situation which is that Arteta’s inexperience is catching up with him and he should be replaced and not kept because of sentiments.

An article from Ime