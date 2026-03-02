Opinion – Arsenal and Chelsea have switched identities

Near the end of Sunday’s first half at the Emirates, Gary Neville labelled Chelsea as being ‘naive’ and ‘too nice’.
The irony for those old enough to remember is that for so long in this fixture, that’s how Arsenal would be described.
At half-time, the visitors will feel they haven’t done too much wrong. They might even argue that at full-time they had been the better side in the second half; they certainly had the better chances.
The Gunners scored in periods that felt against the run of play. Outside of set pieces, how many great saves did Sanchez have to make?
A lot of the pressure the keeper had to deal with during open play was self-inflicted.
The home team simply waited for a corner, at which point we bullied our opponents with our physicality.
Switching Identities
I never thought this would happen …the two London neighbours switching identities.
I had grown from a teen into a man with this derby being dominated by the side in red passing the ball sideways but struggling to break down a blue wall. The majority of possessions would count for nothing when our rivals could go direct and bulk our defenders.
That’s part of why Mr Wenger’s and Jose Mourinho’s professional animosity grew personal. The Frenchman’s ethos was you could win while playing the beautiful game, meaning the Portuguese’s principles were the opposite. Such was our reputation for playing free-flowing football; I never would have believed you if you had said the day would come where the roles would be reversed.
Arsenal Now The Bullies
In their private moments I wonder what Mr Wenger and Jose think of the role reversals in the English Capital .
We are now the ruthless machine, we are now the bullies’.
We need to do whatever it takes to win the EPL or UCL.
I pray we make it happen this year, then the dirty dark ugly tactics will be respected and praised even by the haters.
If we win the League i would hope our Manager would release the handbrake to enable our players to fully fulfil their potential and improve the quality of football on display..I appreciate the difficulties involved in breaking down sides in low block formations,but our seemingly increased dependancy on set pieces does not fill me with contentment and appreciation when it is being achieved at the expense of the quality of our outfield play.Our identity on the pitch has changed big time but no doubt a large majority of our fans will feel the end justifies the means if we become Champions despite the fact that we are no longer playing fast, entertaining football.
If we win EPL or UCL, I doubt Arteta will change the successful tactics
I think he’ll just request for a new CF and a new LW to be more effective in the final third