Opinion – Arsenal are long shots for the title but it is not an impossible ask

Arsenal will enter the new season looking to end the campaign in a top-four place at the minimum.

Mikel Arteta has, however, made the Gunners such a good side that one cannot help but think that we might also challenge for the league title.

After winning the FA Cup, our players will be full of confidence ahead of the new season and the new signings will also be keen to make the team better.

Winning the Premier League is getting tougher with the last three seasons seeing Manchester City and Liverpool earning not less than 97 points before they can win the competition.

Ahead of the new season, there will be predictions on the teams that can win the competition and unsurprisingly, Liverpool and Manchester City have been given better odds of winning the trophy.

Manchester City finished 18 points behind winners, Liverpool, last season, but Bookies are backing Pep Guardiola’s side to reclaim the Premier League title from the Reds this season with their odds at even money.

Liverpool is next with a 6/4 odds to win it, while Arsenal comes in at a distant 5th with 50/1 odds of winning it, same as rivals, Tottenham.

The Gunners are preparing hard for the new season and having a look at how we ended last season, we might surprise the bookies when the campaign gets underway.

An article from Ime